Zara Tindall gears for tough competition just days after receiving special title

Zara Tindall is gearing for one of the milestone moments of her career just days after receiving special honour.

The Princess Royal's daughter will be participating in the Bramham International Horse Trials in West Yorkshire, commencing from June 5, 2025.

Zara will be competing in the upcoming race with her horses Showtime and Class Affair.

As per Hello magazine, the equestrian's three kids Mia, Lena and Lucas will not be cheering on their mum from the sidelines as the sports event is coinciding with their school.

Zara, who took the inspiration from her mom Anne, has competed in the Olympics, and has won a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing squad at the London 2012 Games.

This update after Zara Tindall was given a unique title by a body language expert, Darren Stanton, who called the 44-year-old royal, "real rock" for always maintaining healthy relationship with key royals.

"Her personality seems so fun and down to earth, and Zara has a great rapport with every member of the royal family," he added.

To note, Zara Tindall does not hold the title of a Princess as her mother Princess Anne refused to take the Royal honours of her daughter and son, Pete Philip years ago.

