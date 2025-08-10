Home / World

Arthur’s Seat fire spreads rapidly as firefighters battle blaze in Edinburgh

Flames could be seen from far away across the city, sending thick and harsh-smelling smoke into the sky

Arthur’s Seat fire spreads rapidly as firefighters battle blaze in Edinburgh
Arthur’s Seat fire spreads rapidly as firefighters battle blaze in Edinburgh

A huge fire broke out on Arthur's Seat, a hill in central Edinburg on Sunday afternoon.

As per multiple reports, firefighters are working to control the fast-spreading blaze in Holyrood Park.

Flames could be seen from far away across the city, sending thick and harsh-smelling smoke into the sky.

Reports revealed that eyewitnesses reportedly seeing people "running down the hill" to escape the flames.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed they responded to the alarm at Arthur’s Seat at 4.05pm on Sunday.

Representative from the SFRS said that three fire trucks and specialized teams are at the scene responding to the fire, as per EdinburghLive.

"Members of the public no longer need to alert our Operations Control room about this fire, as we are receiving a number of calls to this incident," it further noted.

It comes about a month after Scotland faced what is thought to be the largest wildfires ever recorded in the country.

At the end of the June, two separate fires within a few miles of each other ripped through Dava Moor in Moray and near Carrbridge in the Highlands, which lasted for several days.

Earlier this week, landowner Jamie Williamson, at Alvie Estate, near Kingussie in the Highlands, warned wildfires in Scotland are expected to become more often and severe in the future.

You Might Like:

Meteorite crashes through roof in Georgia found to be older than Earth

Meteorite crashes through roof in Georgia found to be older than Earth
The space rock, called the McDonough meteorite is the 27th meteorite ever found in the state of Georgia

300-year mystery pirate shipwreck discovered near Fort Anderson

300-year mystery pirate shipwreck discovered near Fort Anderson
Wood from the suspected wreck was identified as Monterey or Mexican cypress, a tree native to Central America

Flood warnings continue after southeastern Wisconsin sees record rainfall

Flood warnings continue after southeastern Wisconsin sees record rainfall
Intense rainfall brought over 13 inches of rain to parts of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties

UK prepares for fourth heatwave with over 30C temperatures

UK prepares for fourth heatwave with over 30C temperatures
Scorching temperatures to hit England, Spain, Portugal, and France as yellow heat alert issued

Atlanta CDC shooter blames COVID vaccine for suicidal thoughts

Atlanta CDC shooter blames COVID vaccine for suicidal thoughts
Patrick Joseph White opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta

US man feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after 25ft fall at construction site

US man feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after 25ft fall at construction site
Rob Bell ‘luckily’ survived seven broken ribs and a fractured skull after 25ft fall in US

Zelenskyy warns against Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine: ‘Dead solutions’

Zelenskyy warns against Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine: ‘Dead solutions’
Donald Trump ‘considers’ inviting Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin

US State Department’s Tammy Bruce tapped for deputy UN ambassador

US State Department’s Tammy Bruce tapped for deputy UN ambassador
Donald Trump picks ex-Fox commentator Tammy Bruce as US Deputy Representative to UN

World’s shortest flight lasts less than one minute

World’s shortest flight lasts less than one minute
The flights operate regularly between islands near Kirkwall

Morrisons petrol station fire in Doncaster sparks evacuation and emergency response

Morrisons petrol station fire in Doncaster sparks evacuation and emergency response
The fire, thought to have started when a vehicle caught fire was so intense that crews had to evacuate the nearby store on York Road

Deadly wildfire near Athens continues to rage as hundreds of firefighters battle blaze

Deadly wildfire near Athens continues to rage as hundreds of firefighters battle blaze
Firefighters and police evacuated dozens of people from their homes and an elderly care center

Times Square shooting suspect arrested after injuring three in crowded area

Times Square shooting suspect arrested after injuring three in crowded area
New York City has experienced a significant decrease in gun violence this year