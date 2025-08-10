Arthur’s Seat fire spreads rapidly as firefighters battle blaze in Edinburgh

A huge fire broke out on Arthur's Seat, a hill in central Edinburg on Sunday afternoon.
As per multiple reports, firefighters are working to control the fast-spreading blaze in Holyrood Park.
Flames could be seen from far away across the city, sending thick and harsh-smelling smoke into the sky.
Reports revealed that eyewitnesses reportedly seeing people "running down the hill" to escape the flames.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed they responded to the alarm at Arthur’s Seat at 4.05pm on Sunday.
Representative from the SFRS said that three fire trucks and specialized teams are at the scene responding to the fire, as per EdinburghLive.
"Members of the public no longer need to alert our Operations Control room about this fire, as we are receiving a number of calls to this incident," it further noted.
It comes about a month after Scotland faced what is thought to be the largest wildfires ever recorded in the country.
At the end of the June, two separate fires within a few miles of each other ripped through Dava Moor in Moray and near Carrbridge in the Highlands, which lasted for several days.
Earlier this week, landowner Jamie Williamson, at Alvie Estate, near Kingussie in the Highlands, warned wildfires in Scotland are expected to become more often and severe in the future.