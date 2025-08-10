Home / World

Zelenskyy warns against Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine: ‘Dead solutions’

Donald Trump ‘considers’ inviting Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the planned summit between U.S. President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning that any peace deal excluding Kyiv would lead to "dead solutions."

In a statement posted to Telegram, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's territorial integrity, enshrined in its constitution, must be non-negotiable and emphasized that lasting peace must include Ukraine's voice at the table.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine "will not give Russia any awards for what it has done" and that "Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier."

Touching on Ukrainian anxieties that a direct meeting between Mr. Trump and Putin could marginalize Kyiv and European interests, Zelenskyy said: "Any decisions that are without Ukraine are at the same time decisions against peace. They will not bring anything. These are dead decisions. They will never work."

Mr. Trump and Putin are planning to meet in Alaska on Friday, August 15, a summit that is seen as a potential breakthrough.

A senior White House official told CBS News that planning for the summit is fluid and it is still possible that Zelenskyy could end up being involved in some way.

Two sources told CBS News Saturday that Mr. Trump is willing to do a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin. The sources noted that at the moment, however, the meeting remains bilateral, which was the format requested by Putin. 

US State Department’s Tammy Bruce tapped for deputy UN ambassador

Donald Trump picks ex-Fox commentator Tammy Bruce as US Deputy Representative to UN

World’s shortest flight lasts less than one minute

The flights operate regularly between islands near Kirkwall

Morrisons petrol station fire in Doncaster sparks evacuation and emergency response

The fire, thought to have started when a vehicle caught fire was so intense that crews had to evacuate the nearby store on York Road

Deadly wildfire near Athens continues to rage as hundreds of firefighters battle blaze

Firefighters and police evacuated dozens of people from their homes and an elderly care center

Times Square shooting suspect arrested after injuring three in crowded area

New York City has experienced a significant decrease in gun violence this year

North Korea begins dismantling boarder loudspeakers aimed on South Korea

South Korea military announce North Korea starts removing propaganda loudspeakers

US helps Azerbaijan, Armenia sign ‘historic’ peace deal after 35 years

Trump announced a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia after over three decades of conflict

Nagasaki marks 80th anniversary of atomic bombing with warning on nuclear war

Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki sounds alarm on nuclear war on 80th atomic bombing anniversary

Putin, Trump to meet in ‘Great State of Alaska’ for Ukraine talks

Donald Trump predicts Russia and Ukraine ‘will be swapping territories’ for ceasefire

Emory University shooting claims life of police officer, suspect dead

Multiple rounds of gunfire hit CDC offices that are located right across the Emory University, Atlanta

Bizarre adult toy incidents at WNBA games linked to cryptocurrency

The disturbing incidents have drawn immense backlash from WNBA players and fans

Jim Lovell, NASA's Apollo 13 commander dies at 97

The NASA's astronaut was the first man to go to the moon twice as being part of the Apollo 8 and Apollo 13 missions