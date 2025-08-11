Home / World

Turkey hit by 6.1 magnitude quake, causes immense infrastructural damage

Dozens of buildings topple down in Turkey's northwestern region after the country faces a powerful earthquake

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's northwestern province of Balikesir, damaging dozens of buildings and leaving at least two people trapped under the debris.

The earthquake, with an epicentre in the town of Sindirgi, sent shocks that were felt some 200 kilometres (125 miles) to the north in Istanbul.

While talking to the press, Sindirgi Mayor Serkan shared that four people were rescued from a collapsed building in the town while rescuers were trying to reach two other people from the structure.

Several houses also collapsed in the nearby village of Golcuk. The minaret of a mosque also tumbled down in the village.

Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu revealed on his X account that four people being treated in hospital were not dealing with life-threatening injuries.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency said the earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 4.6, and urged citizens not to enter damaged buildings.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also issued a statement wishing all affected citizens a speedy recovery.

Notably, Turkey sits on top of major fault lines, making earthquakes a common occurrence.

