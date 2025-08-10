US man feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after 25ft fall at construction site

Rob Bell had been working at a construction site in the US when he fell 25ft from a building three years ago.
The construction engineer from Chaddesden, Derby, was lucky to survive the accident, which left him with seven broken ribs and a fractured skull.
His head injury caused a series of strokes followed by up to 25 seizures a day.
He told the BBC he was left feeling suicidal after initially failing to receive the right help from the NHS - but his situation improved with the help of a specialist team in Derbyshire that the government hopes to replicate nationwide.
The 53-year-old credits the team with helping him to rebuild his life - and he has set his sights on one day regaining the ability to walk.
Rob's accident happened in 2022 when a forklift truck driver knocked the pallet of one of the supporting legs from a structure he was working on, causing it to collapse.
His extensive injuries saw him suffer three strokes in the space of five days - one of which made his heart temporarily stop - and he spent three months in hospital in the US followed by a further seven months in hospital back in the UK.
He was later diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) which gives him life-altering symptoms including paralysis and occasional blindness.
Rob said the medication he received to help control multiple seizures a day severely impacted his memory and ability to recognise his 10 grandchildren, as well as sending him spiralling into depression.