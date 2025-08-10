Home / World

300-year mystery pirate shipwreck discovered near Fort Anderson

Wood from the suspected wreck was identified as Monterey or Mexican cypress, a tree native to Central America

300-year mystery pirate shipwreck discovered near Fort Anderson
300-year mystery pirate shipwreck discovered near Fort Anderson

Maritime archaeologists have made a remarkable discovery in the waters of North Carolina's Cape Fear River.

Archaeologists searching the Cape Fear River near Fort Anderson possibly found a Spanish ship that disappeared about 300 years ago.

La Fortuna, a Spanish privateering ship exploded in 1748 during an attack at the end of King George's War between Britain and France and their colonies in North America.

While, conducting their annual summer research at the Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site, the team found the wreck when graduate student spotted wooden fragments in the muddy riverbed, as per ExpressUK.

PC: ExpressUK
PC: ExpressUK

Later, a project director Dr Jason Raupp confirmed it was a shipwreck, possibly La Fortuna.

Wood from the suspected wreck was identified as Monterey or Mexican cypress, a tree native to Central America and the Pacific coast which suggests that the ship may have been built in Spain's Caribbean colonies.

Interestingly the site is also near where driver found an 18th-century cannon in 1985 that is believe to be from La Fortuna.

Along with the possible pirate shipwreck, the team found three other ships including a repurposed ship likely used to build up the shoreline, a colonial-era flatboat used to ferry cargo and another wreck that is mostly burried under the river bed.

Not only this, the team also mapped wooden wharves, a marsh causeway and items that show evidence of trade, daily living and armed conflict in the 18th century.

You Might Like:

Arthur’s Seat fire spreads rapidly as firefighters battle blaze in Edinburgh

Arthur’s Seat fire spreads rapidly as firefighters battle blaze in Edinburgh
Flames could be seen from far away across the city, sending thick and harsh-smelling smoke into the sky

Meteorite crashes through roof in Georgia found to be older than Earth

Meteorite crashes through roof in Georgia found to be older than Earth
The space rock, called the McDonough meteorite is the 27th meteorite ever found in the state of Georgia

Flood warnings continue after southeastern Wisconsin sees record rainfall

Flood warnings continue after southeastern Wisconsin sees record rainfall
Intense rainfall brought over 13 inches of rain to parts of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties

UK prepares for fourth heatwave with over 30C temperatures

UK prepares for fourth heatwave with over 30C temperatures
Scorching temperatures to hit England, Spain, Portugal, and France as yellow heat alert issued

Atlanta CDC shooter blames COVID vaccine for suicidal thoughts

Atlanta CDC shooter blames COVID vaccine for suicidal thoughts
Patrick Joseph White opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta

US man feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after 25ft fall at construction site

US man feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after 25ft fall at construction site
Rob Bell ‘luckily’ survived seven broken ribs and a fractured skull after 25ft fall in US

Zelenskyy warns against Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine: ‘Dead solutions’

Zelenskyy warns against Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine: ‘Dead solutions’
Donald Trump ‘considers’ inviting Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin

US State Department’s Tammy Bruce tapped for deputy UN ambassador

US State Department’s Tammy Bruce tapped for deputy UN ambassador
Donald Trump picks ex-Fox commentator Tammy Bruce as US Deputy Representative to UN

World’s shortest flight lasts less than one minute

World’s shortest flight lasts less than one minute
The flights operate regularly between islands near Kirkwall

Morrisons petrol station fire in Doncaster sparks evacuation and emergency response

Morrisons petrol station fire in Doncaster sparks evacuation and emergency response
The fire, thought to have started when a vehicle caught fire was so intense that crews had to evacuate the nearby store on York Road

Deadly wildfire near Athens continues to rage as hundreds of firefighters battle blaze

Deadly wildfire near Athens continues to rage as hundreds of firefighters battle blaze
Firefighters and police evacuated dozens of people from their homes and an elderly care center

Times Square shooting suspect arrested after injuring three in crowded area

Times Square shooting suspect arrested after injuring three in crowded area
New York City has experienced a significant decrease in gun violence this year