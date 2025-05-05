Entertainment

Jennifer Lopeaz turns up heat in sporty chic fit: ‘push today, glow tomorrow’

The ‘Atlas’ starlet, Jennifer Lopez, flaunts her toned abs in breathtaking new photographs

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 05, 2025
Jennifer Lopeaz turns up heat in sporty chic fit: ‘push today, glow tomorrow’
Jennifer Lopeaz turns up heat in sporty chic fit: ‘push today, glow tomorrow’

Jennifer Lopez is ageing like a fine wine!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, May 5, the Unstoppable starlet shared a two-slide post, featuring two mirror selfies of herself in a sporty chic outfit.

For her workout session, the 55-year-old American singer and actress rocked a bright grey full-sleeve crop top layered over a black inner wear and paired with deep green fitted leggings.

To elevate her chic look, the Selena actress wore a dark green cap, white sports shoes, a pair of stylish brown sunglasses and large hoop earrings.

Flaunting her sculpted abs, JLo posed with confidence in front of the mirror.

“Push today so you glow tomorrow…” she captioned alongside the sizzling snaps.

Fans’ response to Jennifer Lopez’s trendy look:

Shortly after JLo shared her gorgeous photographs on social media, her die-hard fans did not waste a second to gush over and shower their favorite actress with compliments.

“BODY IS BODYING!!!” expressed one, while another gushed, “Looking incredible especially at 55 years old. My vampire girl.”

A third admired, “This beauty is against the law! How do you manage to be so unique every time?”

Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming career venture:

Jennifer Lopez is gearing up to embark on her upcoming fifth concert tour, Up All Night: Live in 2025.

The tour, which is set to kick off in Sharm El Sheikh on July 4, 2025, comprises of 17 shows that will come to an end in Istanbul on August 7.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrives in federal court as long-awaited trail begins

Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrives in federal court as long-awaited trail begins

Spain struggles with major train disruptions after copper cable theft

Spain struggles with major train disruptions after copper cable theft
Jennifer Lopeaz turns up heat in sporty chic fit: ‘push today, glow tomorrow’

Jennifer Lopeaz turns up heat in sporty chic fit: ‘push today, glow tomorrow’
Prince George wins over veterans with his charming presence at VE Day tea party

Prince George wins over veterans with his charming presence at VE Day tea party
Michael Jackson’s sister rings in mother’s 95th birthday with moving tribute
Michael Jackson’s sister rings in mother’s 95th birthday with moving tribute
Tom Cruise drops ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ underwater stunt: ‘unlike any other’
Tom Cruise drops ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ underwater stunt: ‘unlike any other’
Lana Del Rey drops steamy PDA photo with husband months after shock wedding
Lana Del Rey drops steamy PDA photo with husband months after shock wedding
David Beckham 'turns down' reunion with Brooklyn, Nicola amid family rift
David Beckham 'turns down' reunion with Brooklyn, Nicola amid family rift
'The Wire, Sopranos' famed actor Charley Scalies passes away at 84
'The Wire, Sopranos' famed actor Charley Scalies passes away at 84
Madonna sizzles in daring sheer fit at boyfriend Akeem’s 29th birthday bash
Madonna sizzles in daring sheer fit at boyfriend Akeem’s 29th birthday bash
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff’s close bond revealed amid romance rumors
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff’s close bond revealed amid romance rumors
Anna Wintour ‘banned’ Naomi Campbell from Met Gala amid feud rumours
Anna Wintour ‘banned’ Naomi Campbell from Met Gala amid feud rumours
Miley Cyrus debuts new single in front of ‘exes’ at private NYC gig
Miley Cyrus debuts new single in front of ‘exes’ at private NYC gig
IU marks South Korea Children's Day with generous donation
IU marks South Korea Children's Day with generous donation
Lady Gaga’s team breaks silence on failed bomb attack at Copacabana show
Lady Gaga’s team breaks silence on failed bomb attack at Copacabana show
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans delayed as romance in 'real jeopardy'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans delayed as romance in 'real jeopardy'