Prince George wins over veterans with his charming presence at VE Day tea party

Prince George’s irresistible charm never fails to steal the spotlight!
After joining the British Royal Family for Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) festivities on Monday morning, May 5, the young Royal made a stunning appearance at a special tea party at Buckingham Palace later that evening.
At the Royal Palace, a special gathering was arranged for the Second World War veterans and their families to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
As the war heroes shared their stories over tea and cake, Prince William and Princess Kate guided their 11-year-old son through his most significant royal duty to date.
While the Prince of Wales was busy in a chat about the war with one of the war veterans, Alfred Littlefield, George intently listened to them, reported Mirror.
During the conversation, Alfred told William and George about his experience serving in the army, revealing that he was just 20 when he signed up and “joined D-Day landings, bravely swimming into the Normandy beaches under heavy shell fire.”
Intrigued by the story, Prince George questioned, "What was it like when you were coming in?", to which Alfred replied: "Pretty awful."
He then told the young Prince, “You know, it’s very important you are here today. It’s days like this that we should use to talk about things like this, so the younger generation can have some understanding.”
“You should be very proud,” said Alfred to Prince William, referring to George.
Other Royals who attended VE Day tea party:
Besides King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Waleses, other Royals who marked their presence at VE Day tea party at Buckingham Palace included Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke of Kent.
The event also saw PM Sir Keir Starmer, opposition leader Kemi Badenoch and foreign secretary David Lammy in attendance.