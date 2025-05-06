Royal

King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry at VE Day celebrations

King Charles and Royal Family initiate VE Day celebrations as they observed Red Arrows flypast from Buckingham Palace

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 06, 2025
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry at VE Day celebrations
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry at VE Day celebrations

King Charles was joined by other Royal Family members at the Buckingham Palace's balcony for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

On Monday, May 5, the British Royal Family waved to thousands of people from the balcony as a Red Arrows flypast continued to mark the VE Day.

According to expert, monarch's strong stance at the event displayed his "firm resilience."

Judi James, a body language professional noted that the King showcased confidence at the major event, which commemorated the anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Prince Harry comment about King Charles health

The VE Day celebrations began just days after Prince Harry bombshell interview with BBC, which aired on May 2, where he expressed his wish to reconcile with his father, noting, "I don't know how much longer my father has."

Many Royal experts dubbed the Duke of Sussex comment about Charles' health as thoughtless and insensitive.

Judi shared, "So, the symbolism of this appearance could hardly have been more timely given the latest verbal pelting to have come from Montecito [California]."

She added, "This confidence, stoic appearance suggested high levels of the kind of resilience that the Royal Family are always known for."

King Charles and Queen Consort, Camilla, were joined by Prince William and Princess Kate and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the event honouring the veterans.

Rihanna flaunts baby bump at Met Gala 2025 in custom Marc Jacobs

Rihanna flaunts baby bump at Met Gala 2025 in custom Marc Jacobs
Harvard University loses new research funding amid tension with White House

Harvard University loses new research funding amid tension with White House
Melania Trump calls viral AI meme of Donald Trump as Pope 'cute' amid backlash

Melania Trump calls viral AI meme of Donald Trump as Pope 'cute' amid backlash
Best time to mow grass in spring and summer: Expert tips for healthier, greener lawn

Best time to mow grass in spring and summer: Expert tips for healthier, greener lawn
Prince George wins over veterans with his charming presence at VE Day tea party
Prince George wins over veterans with his charming presence at VE Day tea party
King Charles shares rare throwback glimpse into historic VE Day celebrations
King Charles shares rare throwback glimpse into historic VE Day celebrations
King Carl, Queen Silvia plan grand welcome for Icelandic Presidential Couple
King Carl, Queen Silvia plan grand welcome for Icelandic Presidential Couple
Queen Camilla meets WWII veteran Douglas Cracknell for VE Day 2025
Queen Camilla meets WWII veteran Douglas Cracknell for VE Day 2025
Princess Charlotte channels Princess Kate at VE Day event with impressive move
Princess Charlotte channels Princess Kate at VE Day event with impressive move
Prince Louis wins hearts with cute gesture for dad Prince William on VE Day
Prince Louis wins hearts with cute gesture for dad Prince William on VE Day
King Charles excludes Prince Andrew from VE Day celebrations
King Charles excludes Prince Andrew from VE Day celebrations
King Charles pays moving tribute to WW II heroes in heartfelt post
King Charles pays moving tribute to WW II heroes in heartfelt post
King Charles, Queen Camilla lead VE Day 80th anniversary tributes at Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla lead VE Day 80th anniversary tributes at Palace
Meghan Markle sparks backlash over bold message to royal family
Meghan Markle sparks backlash over bold message to royal family
Princess Kate appears in high spirits as she joins William, kids at VE Day event
Princess Kate appears in high spirits as she joins William, kids at VE Day event
Who will join King Charles, Queen Camilla for VE day ceremony?
Who will join King Charles, Queen Camilla for VE day ceremony?