King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry at VE Day celebrations

King Charles was joined by other Royal Family members at the Buckingham Palace's balcony for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.
On Monday, May 5, the British Royal Family waved to thousands of people from the balcony as a Red Arrows flypast continued to mark the VE Day.
According to expert, monarch's strong stance at the event displayed his "firm resilience."
Judi James, a body language professional noted that the King showcased confidence at the major event, which commemorated the anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.
Prince Harry comment about King Charles health
The VE Day celebrations began just days after Prince Harry bombshell interview with BBC, which aired on May 2, where he expressed his wish to reconcile with his father, noting, "I don't know how much longer my father has."
Many Royal experts dubbed the Duke of Sussex comment about Charles' health as thoughtless and insensitive.
Judi shared, "So, the symbolism of this appearance could hardly have been more timely given the latest verbal pelting to have come from Montecito [California]."
She added, "This confidence, stoic appearance suggested high levels of the kind of resilience that the Royal Family are always known for."
King Charles and Queen Consort, Camilla, were joined by Prince William and Princess Kate and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the event honouring the veterans.