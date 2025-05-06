Princess Kate, Prince William drop exclusive pics from VE Day celebration

Prince William and Princess Kate released wholesome pictures from the VE Day celebration.
On Monday, May 5, the Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the at VE Day parade and tea party along with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Later on, the future king and queen shared exclusive photos from the event on their official Instagram.
One picture featured William and Kate joining Charles, Camilla, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, at the Palace balcony to watch the flypast.
In another frame, the Prince of Wales can be seen greeting a veteran.
The royal couple captioned the post, “Marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day today, and remembering all those who served during the Second World War.”
“A pleasure also to meet with veterans at this afternoon’s tea party. Thank you to everybody who came, and to all those members of the military who took part in today’s incredibly special parade. It has been a day to remember,” the message further read.
The shared photo also showed Prince George mingling with a veteran at the tea party.
Second day of VE Day celebrations
According to the Royal Family announcement, Queen Camilla will visit the Tower of London to view a new display of ceramic poppies on Tuesday, May 6.