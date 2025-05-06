Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan reunite at 2025 Met Gala months after breakup

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have made sizzling appearances at Met Gala 2025 but separately!
The estranged couple crossed paths at the first May Monday exactly a year after they publicly debuted their romance at the same star-studded event.
At the event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Espresso singer set the pulse racing in a bold custom Louis Vuitton bodysuit with ground-skimming tails, an ensemble that embodies the dress code Tailored for You.
Sabrina completed the striking look with her signature voluminous blonde bouffant and heavy contour makeup.
“It’s fun to create timeless looks with incredible designers that interpret the theme,” Carpenter told Vogue on Monday morning, during final fittings and glam preparations.
Meanwhile, Keoghan made his own dramatic statement in a black Valentino suit with dramatic red sash and intricate bejeweled detailing on the sleeves and collar.
Though both the celebrities walked the Met steps separately, their awkward run in reminded everyone of their 2024 Met Gala appearance where they happily posed together amid their budding new romance.
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan relationship
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan first sparked dating rumors in late 2023 and made their red carpet debut in March 2024 at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty before attending the Met Gala together in May of that same year.
However, the couple broke up in December 2024 after dating for almost one year.