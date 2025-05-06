Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan reunite at 2025 Met Gala months after breakup

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan sparked dating rumors in 2023 and attended the Met Gala 2024 together

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 06, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan reunite at 2025 Met Gala months after breakup
Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan reunite at 2025 Met Gala months after breakup

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have made sizzling appearances at Met Gala 2025 but separately!

The estranged couple crossed paths at the first May Monday exactly a year after they publicly debuted their romance at the same star-studded event.

At the event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Espresso singer set the pulse racing in a bold custom Louis Vuitton bodysuit with ground-skimming tails, an ensemble that embodies the dress code Tailored for You.

Sabrina completed the striking look with her signature voluminous blonde bouffant and heavy contour makeup.

“It’s fun to create timeless looks with incredible designers that interpret the theme,” Carpenter told Vogue on Monday morning, during final fittings and glam preparations.

Meanwhile, Keoghan made his own dramatic statement in a black Valentino suit with dramatic red sash and intricate bejeweled detailing on the sleeves and collar.

Though both the celebrities walked the Met steps separately, their awkward run in reminded everyone of their 2024 Met Gala appearance where they happily posed together amid their budding new romance.

Photos: Getty
Photos: Getty


Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan relationship

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan first sparked dating rumors in late 2023 and made their red carpet debut in March 2024 at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty before attending the Met Gala together in May of that same year.

However, the couple broke up in December 2024 after dating for almost one year.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall rock monochromatic looks at Met Gala 2025

Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall rock monochromatic looks at Met Gala 2025
Barron Trump's toy room pictures surface after Trump ‘two-doll’ comments

Barron Trump's toy room pictures surface after Trump ‘two-doll’ comments
Shakira defies ‘Black Style’ theme for bubble gum–pink gown at Met Gala 2025

Shakira defies ‘Black Style’ theme for bubble gum–pink gown at Met Gala 2025
YouTube tests discounted premium plan for two persons

YouTube tests discounted premium plan for two persons
Shakira defies ‘Black Style’ theme for bubble gum–pink gown at Met Gala 2025
Shakira defies ‘Black Style’ theme for bubble gum–pink gown at Met Gala 2025
Jenna Ortega wows in armour-like silvery fit at Met Gala 2025
Jenna Ortega wows in armour-like silvery fit at Met Gala 2025
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make PDA-filled red-carpet debut at Met Gala 2025
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make PDA-filled red-carpet debut at Met Gala 2025
Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts with Met Gala 2025 debut: 'King for a reason'
Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts with Met Gala 2025 debut: 'King for a reason'
Rihanna flaunts baby bump at Met Gala 2025 in custom Marc Jacobs
Rihanna flaunts baby bump at Met Gala 2025 in custom Marc Jacobs
Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrives in federal court as long-awaited trail begins
Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrives in federal court as long-awaited trail begins
Jennifer Lopeaz turns up heat in sporty chic fit: ‘push today, glow tomorrow’
Jennifer Lopeaz turns up heat in sporty chic fit: ‘push today, glow tomorrow’
Michael Jackson’s sister rings in mother’s 95th birthday with moving tribute
Michael Jackson’s sister rings in mother’s 95th birthday with moving tribute
Tom Cruise drops ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ underwater stunt: ‘unlike any other’
Tom Cruise drops ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ underwater stunt: ‘unlike any other’
Lana Del Rey drops steamy PDA photo with husband months after shock wedding
Lana Del Rey drops steamy PDA photo with husband months after shock wedding
David Beckham 'turns down' reunion with Brooklyn, Nicola amid family rift
David Beckham 'turns down' reunion with Brooklyn, Nicola amid family rift
'The Wire, Sopranos' famed actor Charley Scalies passes away at 84
'The Wire, Sopranos' famed actor Charley Scalies passes away at 84