Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make PDA-filled red-carpet debut at Met Gala 2025

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have taken their budding romance to next level as they made a PDA-filled red-carpet debut at Met Gala 2025.
On Monday, May 5, the loved-up couple stole the spotlight as they walked the Met Gala together for the first time at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit Gala.
The couple, who were first linked in January 2024, looked happier than ever cozied up for photos at the blue carpet of fashion's biggest night.
For the starry outing, Dua wore a sexy black mini-dress with a plunging V-neck halter, made by Chanel, as per Vogue.
The stunning dress featured a feathered skirt and sheer underlay, paired with dazzling necklace and sheer long gloves, flashing her dazzling engagement ring.
The Levitating singer completed her look with bold eye makeup as she wore her long dark tresses in a sleek up do.
Meanwhile, Callum complemented his girlfriend in a custom Louis Vuitton black double-breasted neatly layered over a white buttoned shirt, perfectly incorporating this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner relationship
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner started dating in January 2024 and are said to have got engaged late last year.
The couple's engagement was a romantic proposal in December, with Callum getting down on one knee, as per reports.