Sarah Ferguson takes on new mission for 'filth and toxicity' on social media

Sarah Ferguson has expressed her concerns about the impact of social media trolling and cyber bullying on young generation.
Just days after attending a grand reception at the Buckingham Palace in honour of cancer organisations, the Duchess of York has penned a thought provoking article to highlight the impact of cruelty and toxicity on social media.
In her opinion piece for LBC, Fergie penned, "I am increasingly concerned about what the next generation face in terms of commentary on social media."
She continued, "It’s not just people in the public eye, but anyone – including young children – who can become the brunt of cyberbullying and trolling."
The ex-wife of Prince Andrew went on to explain that "Social media offers great platforms for communication but it can also be a nightmare."
"Let’s be honest, much of it is an absolute sewer. People say things to each other they wouldn’t dream of saying in the real world," she added.
Sarah Ferguson's charity Youth Impact Council
Discussing the role of her new charity, Youth Impact Council, which she founded last year, to raise awareness against social media issues, Sarah revealed "we seek to bridge the intergenerational gap by connecting our young people with established leaders to cut through the tape and accelerate change."
Sarah Ferguson also advised that, "We need to teach our children that there’s a dark side to the internet and very often people aren’t kind to each other there."
The new powerful opinion from the 65-year-old comes after Royal Family members including Prince William, Kate Middleton, their kids, Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte, King Charles, Queen Camilla, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and Princess Anne attended VE Day commemoration events at Buckingham Palace on Monday, May 5th.