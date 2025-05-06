Jenna Ortega wows in armour-like silvery fit at Met Gala 2025

Jenna Ortega fitted the theme "Tailored for You" quite literally with a statement piece made entirely of metal rulers.
On Monday, May 5, the Scream actress commanded attention at the fashion's biggest event in a silver strapless gown.
Jenna arrived on the Met carpet in a Balmain gown, as she flaunted her body with brown-smokey glam.
While honouring old Hollywood, the 22-year-old actress styled her brunette hair in a waved pattern, which she parted down the middle.
According to the French luxury fashion house, the piece Jenna wore is a "poetical ode to couture and craftsmanship."
Discussing the figure hugging dress, the Balmain rep noted, "her sleek sheath dress is crafted entirely from metallic rulers used by pattern makers, placed vertically along the body to enhance the silhouette to create a bustier gown sculpted on her body."
About Met Gala 2025
The Met Gala 2025 was co-chaired by Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Anna Wintour, Lewis Hamilton, and Pharrell Williams,
Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the annual gala followed the theme Super fine: Tailoring Black Style.
Jenna Ortega at Met Gala
Jenna Ortega first made her Met Gala debut in 2022 in an all-pink ensemble, however in 2023 she left a lasting impression with a Gothic-inspired gown.
Notably, Jenna Ortega will next be seen in the renowned Netflix series Wednesday season 2, whose first part will be premiered on August 6, 2025.