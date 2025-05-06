Shakira defies ‘Black Style’ theme for bubble gum–pink gown at Met Gala 2025

Shakira has seemingly disregarded Met Gala 2025's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme.
The Wakka Wakka singer made a dazzling appearance at star-studded event for the second time in a row but without sticking adhere to this year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
For the starry night, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, Shakira wore a stunning princess-like bubble gum–pink gown with a massive train designed by Prabal Gurung.
The Colombian singer-songwriter complemented her dress with a pair of sheer black gloves and a pink gemstone pendant necklace that matched the dress.
She styled her honey blonde hair into bouncy waves, cascading down to her waist with a soft pink makeup look.
Gurung, who accompanied her to the red carpet, made sure her dress was perfectly placed for the cameras.
Met Gala 2025 theme:
This year's Met Gala pays homage to the costume institute's spring 2025 exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
The exhibit explores “the Black dandy as both a concept and an identity signifier," said curator in Charge Andrew Bolton.
Shakira at Met Gala 2024:
Shakira made her debut at the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,”-themed Met Gala last year.
She made a stunning statement in a Carolina Herrera flamenco-style gown with a dramatic train and sleeved cape that resembled an abstract rose.