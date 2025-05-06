Entertainment

Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall rock monochromatic looks at Met Gala 2025

The Kardashaian-Jenner sisters set pulses racing with dazzling outfits at Met Gala 2025

  May 06, 2025
The Kardashian- Jenner sisters set sibling goals with their monochromatic looks at the blue carpet of Met Gala 2025.

On Monday, May 5, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner went all out for fashion's biggest night at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Their chic dresses showed how the reality TV stars interpreted the event’s dress code, "Tailored for You," and its theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Kim Kardashian looks mesmerising with low-rise skirt at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian set pulses racing with a custom black two-piece leather dress from Hollywood's own Chrome Hearts. The fabric of the outfit appeared to have a crocodile-like texture.

The SKIM founder’s top, which flaunted her hourglass figure, was complemented a floor-length skirt.

Kim opted for jewelry was from Moussaieff.

Kendall Jenner pays tribute to Gladys Bentley at Met Gala

Kendall Jenner honoured Harlem Renaissance musician Gladys Bentley at the Met Gala 2025.

As per British Vogue, the super model donned an Torishéju Dumi’s piece, which was inspired by Gladys.

Kendall told the media outlet about her vision for the look, “I had a vision of being very minimal and tailored for this Met, and I went on the hunt to find something interesting and fresh and super exciting to me. Finding a new, young designer was the vision.”

She looked gorgeous in a dark gray blazer, complimented with silver statement necklace.

Kylie Jenner graces Met Gala without Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner attended the Met Gala 2025 without her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

The Kylie Cosmetic founder looked chic in a black-and-gray piece from Ferragamo.

She was wrapped up in a black satin stole that fanned out across the blue carpet.

