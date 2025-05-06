Royal

Meghan Markle shares exciting news on Prince Archie's birthday

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle announced major update on son Princess Archie's sixth birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 06, 2025
Meghan Markle has made a major announcement about her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder on son Princes Archie's birthday.

On Tuesday, May 6, the Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram Stories to re-post a clip from her podcast's new episode, as she introduced her latest guest.

In episode 5, Meghan was joined by Clevr Blends co-founder Hannah Mendoza.

The founder grew up in Buckinghamshire before moving to the US and is the daughter of a wealthy British businessman and advertising veteran Marc Mendoza.

About Clevr Blends

Hannah co-founded Clevr Blends in 2017 with university friend Roger Coppola, and the company was Meghan's first private investment in 2020 after she stepped down as a senior royal the same year.

The firm sell around 15 types of "superlatte," a healthier and more functional alternative to traditional coffee shop drinks.

During the episode, the close pals discussed how making small changes when you are young, and figuring yourself out can lead to "multimillion-dollar biz."

Meghan captioned the social media post, "On this week's episode of #COAFF, I speak with founder of @clevrblends, Hannah Mendoza, about the important rituals and how they can influence your success."

Picture credit: Meghan Markle/ Instagram
The latest episode of her podcast aired on Prince Archie's sixth birthday.

About Prince Archie's birthday

The fourth grandchild of King Charles III was born on May 6, 2019 in London, before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

As of now, Archie resides in California with his parents and younger sister Princess Lilibet.

The couple is expected to mark the birthday privately as they have kept the children out of the spotlight since moving to the US.

Although, since Meghan has joined the social media game on January 1, 2025, she has been sharing little glimpses of her two children.

