Home / Royal

Meghan Markle publicly uses adorable nickname for Prince Harry in sweet post

The Duchess of Sussex shared an incredible video of her husband Prince Harry as he took to the waves


Meghan Markle has been sharing sweet peeks into her private life since she launched her Instagram account and this time she is delighting fans with a hint at her adorable nickname for husband, Prince Harry.

On Friday August 22, the Duchess of Sussex took to her social media handle to share an incredible video of her husband taking to the waves.

In the clip, the father-of-two could be seen shredding some waves as he showed off his exceptional surfing skills with the tune of Salt-N-Pepa's iconic song, Whatta Man, playing in the background.

"We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message," the Suits actress sweetly wrote in the caption before adding a fox emoji.

The fox emoji has a special meaning for Sussexes as Meghan has previously referred to her husband as the majestic creature.

“He's also a fox, if you haven't noticed. My husband's very very handsome, but his heart is even more beautiful,” the mother-of-two said during her appearance on the Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast.

In addition to Fox, Meghan has one more nickname for her beloved husband, with whom she shares her two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

While speaking on the same podcast, the As Ever founder referred Prince Harry as only 'H’.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted at Santa Claus Beach in Carpinteria, where they watched their six-year-old son, Archie, as he took his very first surfing lessons.

You Might Like:

King Charles receives candid cancer advice during 2025 VJ day celebration

King Charles receives candid cancer advice during 2025 VJ day celebration
His Majesty was diagnosed with undisclosed form of cancer in February last year

Prince Harry under fire for 'exploiting' King Charles' overseas trips

Prince Harry under fire for 'exploiting' King Charles' overseas trips
The Duke of Sussex and King Charles have been estranged since the Prince stepped down from his royal titles in 2020

Prince Harry eyes Diana’s 30th death anniversary as money-making opportunity

Prince Harry eyes Diana’s 30th death anniversary as money-making opportunity
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have renewed their Netflix deal which was due to expire this year

Queen Mary glows in floral elegance during visit to special exhibition

Queen Mary glows in floral elegance during visit to special exhibition
The Queen of Denmark, Mary, attended the opening of Thorvaldsens Museum’s largest special exhibition in Copenhagen

Meghan Markle swoons over Prince Harry's surfing skills in new video

Meghan Markle swoons over Prince Harry's surfing skills in new video
The Duchess of Sussex shared a thrilling snippet of the Duke skilfully riding the waves on his surfboard

Kate Middleton drops special message for England's Woman Rugby team before World Cup

Kate Middleton drops special message for England's Woman Rugby team before World Cup
The Princess of Wales hyped up Red Roses ahead of exciting face off with USA

King Charles hit with 'safety concerns' amid cancer as huge 'danger' lurks closer

King Charles hit with 'safety concerns' amid cancer as huge 'danger' lurks closer
King Charles 'deeply unsettled' as potential danger adds to his worries amid cancer treatment

Prince Andrew braces for fallout as new secret documents near to release

Prince Andrew braces for fallout as new secret documents near to release
The Duke of York is under warning as his name could appear in upcoming secret files

Queen Sonja marks grand occasion after Princess Mette-Marit’s major setback

Queen Sonja marks grand occasion after Princess Mette-Marit’s major setback
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son, Marius Borg Høiby, has recently been charged with four counts of rape

Royal Family posts beaming photos of Queen Camilla amid Balmoral vacation

Royal Family posts beaming photos of Queen Camilla amid Balmoral vacation
Buckingham Palace shares delightful update about Queen Camilla amid her summer break with King Charles at Balmoral Castle

Princess Kate, Prince William to draw serious line on Palace demands

Princess Kate, Prince William to draw serious line on Palace demands
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to take a defiant stance regarding their 'mental health and family life'

Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh set to represent King Charles on upcoming tour

Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh set to represent King Charles on upcoming tour
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie will leave the United Kingdom for prestigious royal tour in September this year