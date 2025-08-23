Meghan Markle publicly uses adorable nickname for Prince Harry in sweet post

Meghan Markle has been sharing sweet peeks into her private life since she launched her Instagram account and this time she is delighting fans with a hint at her adorable nickname for husband, Prince Harry.
On Friday August 22, the Duchess of Sussex took to her social media handle to share an incredible video of her husband taking to the waves.
In the clip, the father-of-two could be seen shredding some waves as he showed off his exceptional surfing skills with the tune of Salt-N-Pepa's iconic song, Whatta Man, playing in the background.
"We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message," the Suits actress sweetly wrote in the caption before adding a fox emoji.
The fox emoji has a special meaning for Sussexes as Meghan has previously referred to her husband as the majestic creature.
“He's also a fox, if you haven't noticed. My husband's very very handsome, but his heart is even more beautiful,” the mother-of-two said during her appearance on the Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast.
In addition to Fox, Meghan has one more nickname for her beloved husband, with whom she shares her two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
While speaking on the same podcast, the As Ever founder referred Prince Harry as only 'H’.
Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted at Santa Claus Beach in Carpinteria, where they watched their six-year-old son, Archie, as he took his very first surfing lessons.