Doechii makes dramatic Met Gala debut with mysterious box arrival

Doechii made her iconic Met Gala 2025 debut on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 06, 2025


Doechii has gone to next level to make her Met Gala debut memorable!

The American rapper and singer-songwriter made her iconic Met Gala 2025 debut on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City .

She arrived in a large white box that was wheeled out of The Mark Hotel and onto the red carpet, with several people also holding umbrellas over the box.

The mystery surrounding her arrival had fans and photographers guessing until she emerged wearing a bold Louis Vuitton outfit and puffed on a cigar while posing for snaps.

Doechii donned a “custom light grey-blue Louis Vuitton monogram tailcoat, matching waistcoat with pearl-encrusted buttons, and white poplin shirt over Louis Vuitton Damier Azur shorts.”

Her look was completed with “a white leather belt, burgundy silk socks, a silk bow, burgundy leather LV Checker Mary-Jane shoes and a hand-embroidered Damier Azur-patterned Speedy P9 Bandoulière 10.”

She further elevated her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and a Louis Vuitton stamp on her cheek.

Doechii also served as one of the members of the costume institute benefit host committee, alongside Ayo Edebiri, Doechii, Janelle Monáe, Usher, Tyla and more.

Met Gala 2025

The 2025 Met Gala celebrates the new Costume Institute exhibition “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with a dress code of “Tailored for You.” 

