Olivia Rodrigo sparks engagement buzz with striking $70K diamond ring

The ‘Drivers License’ singer was spotted wearing a ring during a recent outing with boyfriend Louis Patridge in Los Angeles

Olivia Rodrigo has sparked a frenzy by sporting a $70 ring during a recent outing.

Last week, the Drivers License singer was spotted strolling in Los Angeles, California, with her beau Louis Patridge, where she flashed an enormous square-cut diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Photos from her outing quickly went viral, sparking speculation among fans that the singer may have gotten engaged to her actor boyfriend.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, who spoke to Celebrity jewelry expert Neil Dutta – manager at Angelic Diamonds – the glittering diamond ring features “either emerald or radiant-cut, set on a minimalist platinum or white gold band,”

It is estimated to weigh somewhere between 3.5 to 4 carats and could range between £45,000 and £55,000 ($55,000 to $70,000).

“It’s exactly the kind of ring designed to get people talking,” noted the expert.

However, despite the buzz, the Guts hitmaker’s devoted fans were quick to observe that the ring was not new and the singer has been spotted wearing it since her 2019 musical drama TV series High School Musical: The Series.

Previously, in a GQ video, Olivia Rodrigo revealed that the beautiful diamond ring was a sentimental present from her makeup artist and features an inscription, “WRITE THE SONGS OF YOUR HEART.”

As of now, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Patridge, who have been dating since 2023, have neither confirmed nor denied the engagement buzz, keeping the speculation alive.

