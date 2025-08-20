Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter hosts 'play date' for NYC fans ahead of album drop

The pop star hosted a secret listening party of her upcoming 'Man’s Best Friend' album for NYC fans

Sabrina Carpenter gave 26 lucky fans a chance of a lifetime as she hosted them at East Coast for a secret listening party, 10 days before the release of Man's Best Friend.

Sharing a carousel of clicks from the hangout on social media on Tuesday, August 19, the Espresso crooner penned, "Last night we continued the Man's Best Friend play dates on the east coast with 26 of my NYC darlings and the magic/energy in the room as we listened top to bottom was so unbelievably special."


The Instagram post was kicked off with a black-and-white group snap from the night, as she continued in the caption, "Tears and laughter and lots of screaming lol. not a phone in sight just the best vibes ever!"

For the intimate listening party, the because i liked a boy singer slipped into a stunning white mesh crochet top, as she let her iconic blonde hair fall freely on the shoulders.

Sabrina's seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, is set to be released on August 29 and contains 12 tracks, including Manchild, Sugar Talking, Nobody’s Son, Never Getting Laid, Tears, My Man on Willpower, When Did You Get Hot?, Go Go Juice, House Tours, Goodbye, Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry, and We Broke Up Again Last Night.

Moreover, Sabrina is set to be the only feature in Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, which will see the daylight on October 3, 2025.

