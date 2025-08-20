Home / Entertainment

Joe Jonas spills on in-flight romance that haunts his nights

The 'Camp Rock' alum has shared an embarrassing moment that keeps him up all night

Joe Jonas spills on in-flight romance that haunts his nights


Joe Jonas recalled an embarrassing encounter after a mile-high fling a couple of years ago.

During the Are You Okay? show interview, the Cake by the Ocean singer revealed he accidentally gave a high-five to a flight attendant on his way out of the bathroom after indulging in an aerial affair.

Explaining himself, Joe shared that he was wearing contacts, noting, "I left the bathroom. I thought I was high-fiving my drummer."

He further added that the indiscretion happened on a private plane, "[otherwise] I would be banned from flying."

The clip's comment section was flooded with fans teasing the dad-of-two, as one fan wrote, "I love whatever is wrong with him."

While another comment read, "He's the middle child ofc he’s not okay."

A third user penned, "MILE HIGH CLUB OMG JOE JONAS."

Elsewhere in the interview, when asked which celebrity he would swap lives with, Joe jokingly mentioned the camera operator from the Coldplay concert, who caught the CEO's affair, as "they are famous now."

Joe, along with his brothers – Nick and Kevin – is currently in the middle of the JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour, with the band's next show scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, in New York.

The Jonas Brothers have surprised fans with different guests throughout the tour, including Demi Lovato, Dean Lewis, All Time Low, Hanson, Cartel, Hoobastank, Jesse McCartney, and Switchfoot.

You Might Like:

Brandon Blackstock's daughter Savannah pens emotional note for late dad

Brandon Blackstock's daughter Savannah pens emotional note for late dad
Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband died of cancer at the age of 48, leaving behind four children

Doechii faces intense backlash from fans as she cancels three festival gigs

Doechii faces intense backlash from fans as she cancels three festival gigs
The 'Alter Ego' singer's Live From the Swamp Tour is still scheduled to start in October in Chicago

Taylor Swift's glittering album artwork sparks jaw-dropping Las Vegas twist

Taylor Swift's glittering album artwork sparks jaw-dropping Las Vegas twist
The 'Lover' crooner has caused frenzy on the internet due to her raunchy album cover and promotional snaps

Kylie Jenner flies to Budapest to visit Timothée Chalamet amid ‘Dune 3’ filming

Kylie Jenner flies to Budapest to visit Timothée Chalamet amid ‘Dune 3’ filming
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shatter split rumors as they reunite in Budapest after 45 days apart

Sabrina Carpenter hosts 'play date' for NYC fans ahead of album drop

Sabrina Carpenter hosts 'play date' for NYC fans ahead of album drop
The pop star hosted a secret listening party of her upcoming 'Man’s Best Friend' album for NYC fans

Salma Hayek ‘thinks of’ late costar Matthew Perry on his 56th birthday

Salma Hayek ‘thinks of’ late costar Matthew Perry on his 56th birthday
Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek Pinault shared screen in 1997’s romantic-comedy film ‘Fools Rush In’

Olivia Rodrigo sparks engagement buzz with striking $70K diamond ring

Olivia Rodrigo sparks engagement buzz with striking $70K diamond ring
The ‘Drivers License’ singer was spotted wearing a ring during a recent outing with boyfriend Louis Patridge in Los Angeles

Aubrey Plaza opens up about 'daily struggles' after husband's death

Aubrey Plaza opens up about 'daily struggles' after husband's death
Aubrey Plaza explains that her grief feels like 'a giant ocean of awfulness', and she can still feel the pain

Olivia Munn shares emotional throwback from her cancer journey

Olivia Munn shares emotional throwback from her cancer journey
The 'Iron Man 2' alum, Olivia Munn, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and underwent a double mastectomy

Calvin Harris denies Miley Cyrus feud as teases new music

Calvin Harris denies Miley Cyrus feud as teases new music
The 'Outside' singer released the new music on TikTok addressing rumours of a feud with the 'Flowers' songstress

Justin Bieber shares sweet snapshots with baby Jack ahead of first birthday

Justin Bieber shares sweet snapshots with baby Jack ahead of first birthday
The 'Peaches' singer shared new photos featuring himself and his 11-month-old son Jack Blues

Jonas Brothers reunite with Kelly Clarkson after decades

Jonas Brothers reunite with Kelly Clarkson after decades
Jonas Brothers mentioned Kelly Clarkson in their previous hit song 'Year 3000'