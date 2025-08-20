Joe Jonas spills on in-flight romance that haunts his nights

Joe Jonas recalled an embarrassing encounter after a mile-high fling a couple of years ago.
During the Are You Okay? show interview, the Cake by the Ocean singer revealed he accidentally gave a high-five to a flight attendant on his way out of the bathroom after indulging in an aerial affair.
Explaining himself, Joe shared that he was wearing contacts, noting, "I left the bathroom. I thought I was high-fiving my drummer."
He further added that the indiscretion happened on a private plane, "[otherwise] I would be banned from flying."
The clip's comment section was flooded with fans teasing the dad-of-two, as one fan wrote, "I love whatever is wrong with him."
While another comment read, "He's the middle child ofc he’s not okay."
A third user penned, "MILE HIGH CLUB OMG JOE JONAS."
Elsewhere in the interview, when asked which celebrity he would swap lives with, Joe jokingly mentioned the camera operator from the Coldplay concert, who caught the CEO's affair, as "they are famous now."
Joe, along with his brothers – Nick and Kevin – is currently in the middle of the JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour, with the band's next show scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, in New York.
The Jonas Brothers have surprised fans with different guests throughout the tour, including Demi Lovato, Dean Lewis, All Time Low, Hanson, Cartel, Hoobastank, Jesse McCartney, and Switchfoot.