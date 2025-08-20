Kylie Jenner flies to Budapest to visit Timothée Chalamet amid ‘Dune 3’ filming

Home / Entertainment

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet have shattered the rumors of their potential split as they reunited after 45 days apart.

The 28-year-old Kardashians star visited the 29-year-old actor in Budapest where he is currently filming Dune: Part Three.

Taking to their Instagram account on Tuesday, August 19, a local coffee shop Budapest Baristas shared a beaming photo of Kylie and Timothée as they posed for a selfie with employees.

“Today Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just walked in to our coffeeshop at Buda we were so in confusion, we could barely concentrate, but i think you can see on our face. Thank god everyone look at them not us. They were super nice and kind thank you for coming @kyliejenner @tchalamet,” the caption noted.

In the image, the Call Me by Your Name actor could be seen sporting a white T-shirt over his head to hide his current haircut for Dune 3.

He completed his chic look with a brown Brentwood Country Mart cap, gold bangle bracelet and black Oakley sunglasses as he held up a peace sign.

Meanwhile, Kylie looked radiant in a white tank top over a white one as she wore her thick raven hair down.


Last month, Timothee’s Dune: Part Three costar Zendaya also made a visit to the same coffee shop.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were last spotted together was on July 5, in St Tropez, France for a yacht vacation.

