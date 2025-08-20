Kylie Jenner flies to Budapest to visit Timothée Chalamet amid ‘Dune 3’ filming

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet have shattered the rumors of their potential split as they reunited after 45 days apart.
The 28-year-old Kardashians star visited the 29-year-old actor in Budapest where he is currently filming Dune: Part Three.
Taking to their Instagram account on Tuesday, August 19, a local coffee shop Budapest Baristas shared a beaming photo of Kylie and Timothée as they posed for a selfie with employees.
“Today Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just walked in to our coffeeshop at Buda we were so in confusion, we could barely concentrate, but i think you can see on our face. Thank god everyone look at them not us. They were super nice and kind thank you for coming @kyliejenner @tchalamet,” the caption noted.
In the image, the Call Me by Your Name actor could be seen sporting a white T-shirt over his head to hide his current haircut for Dune 3.
He completed his chic look with a brown Brentwood Country Mart cap, gold bangle bracelet and black Oakley sunglasses as he held up a peace sign.
Meanwhile, Kylie looked radiant in a white tank top over a white one as she wore her thick raven hair down.
Last month, Timothee’s Dune: Part Three costar Zendaya also made a visit to the same coffee shop.
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were last spotted together was on July 5, in St Tropez, France for a yacht vacation.