Salma Hayek ‘thinks of’ late costar Matthew Perry on his 56th birthday

Salma Hayek is “thinking of” her late costar Matthew Perry!
The 58-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 19, which would have marked her 1997’s Fools Rush In costar's 56th birthday.
She shared a photo with Perry from the romantic-comedy film along with a clip from one of their scenes to honor the Friends star's memory.
“Thinking of you today, Matthew,” she wrote in the caption.
In Fools Rush In, Perry played Alex, a businessman working on a project in Las Vegas, where he meets Hayek's character Isabel. The two quickly hit it off and have a one-night stand.
"After spending a night together, Alex and Isabel drift apart. When Isabel realises that she's pregnant, they decide to get married. But compromises pertaining to their respective cultures await them," as per the synopsis.
Hayek’s post sparked a mixed reaction from fans as they rushed to the comment section to express their love for the film and heartbreak on Perry’s sad demise.
“One of my absolute FAVORITE movies!! You two together were silver screen magic!! Still heartbroken. losing the greatness that was Matthew Perry,” one wrote.
While another added, “this is one of the most beautiful romantic movies ever made. you and Matthew are magical together.”
“Alex and Isabelle were so important to me. Miss Matthew all the time,” the third penned.
Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023 at the age of 54, from an accidental ketamine overdose.