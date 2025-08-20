Home / Entertainment

Nicole Kidman drops heartfelt summer moments with daughters: ‘Memories’

Nicole Kidman shares daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret with her husband, Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has taken a break from her busy work life to spend summer with her daughters, Sunday and Faith.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 19, the Baby Girl actress shared a carousel of heartfelt photos from her summer with daughters, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban.

The post featured many sweet moments including Kidman celebrating Sunday's birthday, as well as spending time with her girls on vacation and at a music festival, where they took in an Olivia Rodrigo performance.

"Summer memories. Now back to school," she captioned her post.

In one of the photos, Kidman kissed her 14-year-old daughter Faith on the cheek while embracing amidst a picturesque sunset.

The Big Little Lies actress looked younger than ever in a two-piece blue dress, while Faith donned a white halter dress, with both showing off their natural curls.

In a similar photo, Kidman wrapped daughter Sunday Rose, 17, in a hug, who looked ethereal in a black dress.

“While Keith has been away on tour all summer, Nicole and her daughters have been inseparable, spending time together bonding," an insider told PEOPLE.

They further added, "Now the focus is back to school in Nashville, where Nic has been getting the girls ready for the new year.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban welcomed Sunday Rose in 2008, and Faith Margaret in 2010 via surrogate. 

