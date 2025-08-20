Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift's glittering album artwork sparks jaw-dropping Las Vegas twist

The 'Lover' crooner has caused frenzy on the internet due to her raunchy album cover and promotional snaps

Taylor Swifts glittering album artwork sparks jaw-dropping Las Vegas twist
Taylor Swift's glittering album artwork sparks jaw-dropping Las Vegas twist 

Taylor Swift stunned fans with a risqué outfit for the artwork of her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, which has a surprising connection to a Las Vegas show.

Iconic fashion designer Bob Mackie has opened up about the glamorous ensemble he created, revealing that the original piece was meant for the "Jewel Finale" of Jubilee.

Sharing Taylor's snap, the designer penned on his Instagram account, "Produced by Don Arden; the show featured over 1,000 costumes based on Florenz Ziegfeld stage shows with elaborate couture costumes worn by the showgirls. It was the longest running showgirl spectacular in history and ran from 1981 to 2016."


The costume worn by the Cruel Summer singer on the cover is paired with a crown-like headpiece, luxurious feather accents and cascading beading chains, exuding extravagant vibes.

Bob revealed that he added all the little details to create the luxurious and dramatic rhinestone-encrusted look, which was designed to awe. 

"The bra, undergarments, and armbands are all French wirework and backed with a blush fabric for a nude illusion," he wrote.

Previously, Page Six reported that authentic showgirl ensembles can weigh anywhere from 10 to 40 pounds due to the heavy embellishments.

Taylor Swift revealed the album cover and tracklist of her highly anticipated project last week on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights.

The Life of a Showgirl is set to be released on October 3 and will feature Sabrina Carpenter on the title track.

You Might Like:

Kylie Jenner flies to Budapest to visit Timothée Chalamet amid ‘Dune 3’ filming

Kylie Jenner flies to Budapest to visit Timothée Chalamet amid ‘Dune 3’ filming
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shatter split rumors as they reunite in Budapest after 45 days apart

Sabrina Carpenter hosts 'play date' for NYC fans ahead of album drop

Sabrina Carpenter hosts 'play date' for NYC fans ahead of album drop
The pop star hosted a secret listening party of her upcoming 'Man’s Best Friend' album for NYC fans

Salma Hayek ‘thinks of’ late costar Matthew Perry on his 56th birthday

Salma Hayek ‘thinks of’ late costar Matthew Perry on his 56th birthday
Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek Pinault shared screen in 1997’s romantic-comedy film ‘Fools Rush In’

Olivia Rodrigo sparks engagement buzz with striking $70K diamond ring

Olivia Rodrigo sparks engagement buzz with striking $70K diamond ring
The ‘Drivers License’ singer was spotted wearing a ring during a recent outing with boyfriend Louis Patridge in Los Angeles

Aubrey Plaza opens up about 'daily struggles' after husband's death

Aubrey Plaza opens up about 'daily struggles' after husband's death
Aubrey Plaza explains that her grief feels like 'a giant ocean of awfulness', and she can still feel the pain

Olivia Munn shares emotional throwback from her cancer journey

Olivia Munn shares emotional throwback from her cancer journey
The 'Iron Man 2' alum, Olivia Munn, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and underwent a double mastectomy

Calvin Harris denies Miley Cyrus feud as teases new music

Calvin Harris denies Miley Cyrus feud as teases new music
The 'Outside' singer released the new music on TikTok addressing rumours of a feud with the 'Flowers' songstress

Justin Bieber shares sweet snapshots with baby Jack ahead of first birthday

Justin Bieber shares sweet snapshots with baby Jack ahead of first birthday
The 'Peaches' singer shared new photos featuring himself and his 11-month-old son Jack Blues

Jonas Brothers reunite with Kelly Clarkson after decades

Jonas Brothers reunite with Kelly Clarkson after decades
Jonas Brothers mentioned Kelly Clarkson in their previous hit song 'Year 3000'

Selena Gomez teases ‘special year’ amid Benny Blanco marriage speculation

Selena Gomez teases ‘special year’ amid Benny Blanco marriage speculation
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez got engaged last December after dating for over a year

Travis Kelce announces big venture after Taylor Swift dropped album news

Travis Kelce announces big venture after Taylor Swift dropped album news
Travis Kelce set to launch steakhouse with the Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes

Jenna Ortega's producer role brings new depth to 'Wednesday' S2, Part II

Jenna Ortega's producer role brings new depth to 'Wednesday' S2, Part II
Jenna Ortega reveals using her 'voice in the most professional, efficient, and kind way possible' on set