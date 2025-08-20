Taylor Swift's glittering album artwork sparks jaw-dropping Las Vegas twist 

Taylor Swift stunned fans with a risqué outfit for the artwork of her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, which has a surprising connection to a Las Vegas show.
Iconic fashion designer Bob Mackie has opened up about the glamorous ensemble he created, revealing that the original piece was meant for the "Jewel Finale" of Jubilee.
Sharing Taylor's snap, the designer penned on his Instagram account, "Produced by Don Arden; the show featured over 1,000 costumes based on Florenz Ziegfeld stage shows with elaborate couture costumes worn by the showgirls. It was the longest running showgirl spectacular in history and ran from 1981 to 2016."
The costume worn by the Cruel Summer singer on the cover is paired with a crown-like headpiece, luxurious feather accents and cascading beading chains, exuding extravagant vibes.
Bob revealed that he added all the little details to create the luxurious and dramatic rhinestone-encrusted look, which was designed to awe.
"The bra, undergarments, and armbands are all French wirework and backed with a blush fabric for a nude illusion," he wrote.
Previously, Page Six reported that authentic showgirl ensembles can weigh anywhere from 10 to 40 pounds due to the heavy embellishments.
Taylor Swift revealed the album cover and tracklist of her highly anticipated project last week on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights.
The Life of a Showgirl is set to be released on October 3 and will feature Sabrina Carpenter on the title track.