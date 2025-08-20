Brandon Blackstock's daughter Savannah pens emotional note for late dad

Brandon Blackstock's eldest daughter, Savannah Blackstock Lee, has opened up about dad's death and how it has been affecting her.
On Tuesday, August 19, the 23-year-old turned to her Instagram account to pen an emotional ode for her dad, who passed away due to melanoma on August 7, with a carousel of clicks.
The talent manager was parent to Savannah and son, Seth, 18, with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth. He later tied the knot with Kelly Clarkson in 2013 – before parting ways in 2020 – with whom he welcomed two children, daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9.
"My daddy never fell short of making my dreams come true," Savannah began.
She added, "No matter how high or how far, he made a way. Not only did he make my dreams come true, he chased them with me. Worldwide he was there, my biggest cheerleader. He is my best friend, my voice of reason, and my favorite phone call every day."
The emotional tribute noted, "I lost a piece of my heart and my favorite Cowboy, but Heaven gained an angel."
Concluding the message, Savannah wrote, "I'm so thankful for the time I did have and I can't wait for eternity. I love you daddy and I will miss you indefinitely. Enjoy your ranch up there, God designed it with your heart's desires in mind."
The social media post featured a father-daughter snap from her wedding day, as well as a click of Brandon posing with her siblings and her 3-year-old son, Lake.
Just a month before her father's death, Savannah revealed she is expecting another child with her husband, Quentin Lee, whom she married in September 2023.