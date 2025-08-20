Doechii faces intense backlash from fan as she cancels three festival gigs

Doechii has been in center of backlash as she cancelled her three European festival gigs at last minute.
The 27-year-old musician was set to perform at Rock en Seine in France on Thursday, August 21 and All Points East on Saturday, August 23.
“She's an incredible performer and like all her fans, we were looking forward to seeing her in Paris. Due to programming changes for Thursday, August 21, those who have purchased tickets for this date will be contacted by email as soon as possible,” the Rock en Seine team stated.
Meanwhile, All Points East also extended their heartfelt apologies to fans as they " hope to welcome Doechii to All Points East in the future."
"She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage," they added in caption.
In addition to this, Forwards Festival in Bristol also apologized for Doechii's show cancellation where she was scheduled to perform.
While, neither of the three festivals gave a reason for Doechii’s show cancellation, it sparked intense backlash for the singer from her fans as they asked for refund.
“First Rocky, now Doechii. we need to get a refund asap, it’s so fuckin hilarious,” one wrote, referring to A$AP Rocky.
While another added, “After Asap Rocky it's Doechii... I really need a full refund. I was coming for both.”
Doechii's Live From the Swamp Tour is still scheduled to start on October 14 in Chicago.