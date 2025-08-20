Home / Entertainment

Doechii faces intense backlash from fan as she cancels three festival gigs

The 'Alter Ego' singer's Live From the Swamp Tour is still scheduled to start in October in Chicago


Doechii faces intense backlash from fan as she cancels three festival gigs
Doechii faces intense backlash from fan as she cancels three festival gigs

Doechii has been in center of backlash as she cancelled her three European festival gigs at last minute.

The 27-year-old musician was set to perform at Rock en Seine in France on Thursday, August 21 and All Points East on Saturday, August 23.

“She's an incredible performer and like all her fans, we were looking forward to seeing her in Paris. Due to programming changes for Thursday, August 21, those who have purchased tickets for this date will be contacted by email as soon as possible,” the Rock en Seine team stated.

Meanwhile, All Points East also extended their heartfelt apologies to fans as they " hope to welcome Doechii to All Points East in the future."

"She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage," they added in caption.

In addition to this, Forwards Festival in Bristol also apologized for Doechii's show cancellation where she was scheduled to perform.

While, neither of the three festivals gave a reason for Doechii’s show cancellation, it sparked intense backlash for the singer from her fans as they asked for refund.

“First Rocky, now Doechii. we need to get a refund asap, it’s so fuckin hilarious,” one wrote, referring to A$AP Rocky.

While another added, “After Asap Rocky it's Doechii... I really need a full refund. I was coming for both.”

Doechii's Live From the Swamp Tour is still scheduled to start on October 14 in Chicago. 

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift's glittering album artwork sparks jaw-dropping Las Vegas twist

Taylor Swift's glittering album artwork sparks jaw-dropping Las Vegas twist
The 'Lover' crooner has caused frenzy on the internet due to her raunchy album cover and promotional snaps

Kylie Jenner flies to Budapest to visit Timothée Chalamet amid ‘Dune 3’ filming

Kylie Jenner flies to Budapest to visit Timothée Chalamet amid ‘Dune 3’ filming
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shatter split rumors as they reunite in Budapest after 45 days apart

Sabrina Carpenter hosts 'play date' for NYC fans ahead of album drop

Sabrina Carpenter hosts 'play date' for NYC fans ahead of album drop
The pop star hosted a secret listening party of her upcoming 'Man’s Best Friend' album for NYC fans

Salma Hayek ‘thinks of’ late costar Matthew Perry on his 56th birthday

Salma Hayek ‘thinks of’ late costar Matthew Perry on his 56th birthday
Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek Pinault shared screen in 1997’s romantic-comedy film ‘Fools Rush In’

Olivia Rodrigo sparks engagement buzz with striking $70K diamond ring

Olivia Rodrigo sparks engagement buzz with striking $70K diamond ring
The ‘Drivers License’ singer was spotted wearing a ring during a recent outing with boyfriend Louis Patridge in Los Angeles

Aubrey Plaza opens up about 'daily struggles' after husband's death

Aubrey Plaza opens up about 'daily struggles' after husband's death
Aubrey Plaza explains that her grief feels like 'a giant ocean of awfulness', and she can still feel the pain

Olivia Munn shares emotional throwback from her cancer journey

Olivia Munn shares emotional throwback from her cancer journey
The 'Iron Man 2' alum, Olivia Munn, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and underwent a double mastectomy

Calvin Harris denies Miley Cyrus feud as teases new music

Calvin Harris denies Miley Cyrus feud as teases new music
The 'Outside' singer released the new music on TikTok addressing rumours of a feud with the 'Flowers' songstress

Justin Bieber shares sweet snapshots with baby Jack ahead of first birthday

Justin Bieber shares sweet snapshots with baby Jack ahead of first birthday
The 'Peaches' singer shared new photos featuring himself and his 11-month-old son Jack Blues

Jonas Brothers reunite with Kelly Clarkson after decades

Jonas Brothers reunite with Kelly Clarkson after decades
Jonas Brothers mentioned Kelly Clarkson in their previous hit song 'Year 3000'

Selena Gomez teases ‘special year’ amid Benny Blanco marriage speculation

Selena Gomez teases ‘special year’ amid Benny Blanco marriage speculation
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez got engaged last December after dating for over a year

Travis Kelce announces big venture after Taylor Swift dropped album news

Travis Kelce announces big venture after Taylor Swift dropped album news
Travis Kelce set to launch steakhouse with the Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes