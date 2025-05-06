Entertainment

Zendaya, Anna Sawai unexpectedly twin in matching attire at Met Gala 2025

Zendaya and Anna Sawai choose almost identical fits to honour Met Gala 2025 theme Superfine: Tailored for You

  • May 06, 2025
Zendaya and Anna Sawai had an unintentional twinning moment at the 2025 Met Gala.

On Monday, May 5, the two actresses arrived separately at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the biggest evening of the fashion world.

Following this year's theme, Superfine: Tailored for You, Zendaya and Anna seemingly had the same idea for their looks.

Zendaya's look at 2025 Met Gala:

The Euphoria actress posed at the Met Gala carpet in a white body-hugging three-piece Louis Vuitton suit designed by this year's co-chair Pharrell Williams.

Zendaya completed her stunning ensemble with a matching tie, huge white hat and sparkling brooch pinned below her back collar.

Picture credit: Just Jared/ Instagram

The only pop of colour were her red nails, which highlighted her diamond engagement ring from fiancé Tom Holland.

Zendaya is a Met Gala veteran as she made her debut in 2015, with the total of six appearances, where in each she captivated the audience with solo show.

Anna Sawai outfit for Met Gala 2025

Anna Sawai's look for her Met Gala debut was just a tad bit different as being the ambassador, she was donned in a white tux designed by Dior.

Picture credit: Just Jared/ Instagram

Having her own all-white moment, the Shōgun actress chose to let her hair down, unlike Zendaya who tucked them under her hat.

