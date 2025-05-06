Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition introduces new playable classes

Sports

  May 06, 2025
FromSoftware has officially unveiled two new Knight classes for the Tarnished Edition of Elden Ring.

Notably, the edition was first announced during a Nintendo Direct event, confirming that the acclaimed Soulslike will be coming to the Switch 2.

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition is not a standard port and will feature new content, including a long-awaited customisation option for the mount, Torrent.

Elden Ring have ten base classes, including fan favourites like the Vagabond, Samurai, and Astrologer.

What to expect?

These starting classes allow players to tailor their combat style and tweak certain gameplay elements.

To note, the game's upcoming edition is aimed to shake things up and refresh this key part of the experience.

According to Famitsu Japan, FromSoftware has announced two new classes for Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, likely named "Ides Knight" and "Heavy [Armour] Knight."

The studio plans to bring all the new content from Elden Ring's Switch 2 edition to other platforms through a separately released bundle, but it is still unclear whether this will be a paid add-on or what the pricing might be.

FromSoftware's Spring 2025 Game Event in Tokyo drew such a large crowd that the company was forced to close admissions.

According to reports, some fans were unable to enter the convention area despite the studio's efforts to accommodate as many attendees as possible.

Interestingly, for Japanese Elden Ring fans, a second event is scheduled for May 10 in Osaka, where a new demo of Elden Ring: Nightreign and art exhibits from past titles will be on display.

