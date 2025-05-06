Queen Camilla recalls trauma after her father got shot on face

Queen Camilla revealed the harrowing experience after her father Major Bruce Shand was shot on the face during the Second World War.
Her dad served in the 12th Royal Lancers, a regiment which she now presides over as Colonel-in-Chief.
As per GB News, the Queen consort of the UK had a candid conversation with a 99-year-old war veteran Douglas Cracknell to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the VE Day.
Camilla recalled the trauma as she shared her father’s story, “My father, who was captured at El Alamein, he was shot at and the bullet went through one side of the face, came out the other. He was so lucky because it didn’t hit his teeth or his tongue.”
She told the veteran , “You look very young – you belie your 99 years. I was always fascinated to talk to any of the survivors of the war. Do you go back and think about it?”
The former soldier noted, “We went over to France and went onto Hill 112 [in Normandy], and that was where we lost a lot of men. I lost all my mates.”
King Charles’ wife also revealed that her late dad had kept a diary throughout the war.
Queen Camilla's father death:
Queen Camilla's father Major Bruce Shand passed away at the age of aged 89 in June 2006,
Her late dad was awarded the Military Cross for his role in the North Africa war.