Royal

Queen Camilla recalls trauma after her father got shot on face

Queen Camilla's father Major Bruce Shand passed away at the age of aged 89 in June 2006

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 06, 2025
Queen Camilla recalls trauma after her father got shot on face
Queen Camilla recalls trauma after her father got shot on face

Queen Camilla revealed the harrowing experience after her father Major Bruce Shand was shot on the face during the Second World War.

Her dad served in the 12th Royal Lancers, a regiment which she now presides over as Colonel-in-Chief.

As per GB News, the Queen consort of the UK had a candid conversation with a 99-year-old war veteran Douglas Cracknell to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the VE Day.

Camilla recalled the trauma as she shared her father’s story, “My father, who was captured at El Alamein, he was shot at and the bullet went through one side of the face, came out the other. He was so lucky because it didn’t hit his teeth or his tongue.”

She told the veteran , “You look very young – you belie your 99 years. I was always fascinated to talk to any of the survivors of the war. Do you go back and think about it?”

The former soldier noted, “We went over to France and went onto Hill 112 [in Normandy], and that was where we lost a lot of men. I lost all my mates.”

King Charles’ wife also revealed that her late dad had kept a diary throughout the war.

Queen Camilla's father death:

Queen Camilla's father Major Bruce Shand passed away at the age of aged 89 in June 2006,

Her late dad was awarded the Military Cross for his role in the North Africa war.

Meghan Markle makes big confession about pregnancy on Archie’s 6th birthday

Meghan Markle makes big confession about pregnancy on Archie’s 6th birthday
Prince Harry criticised for 'reunion' plea to King Charles: 'unforgivable'

Prince Harry criticised for 'reunion' plea to King Charles: 'unforgivable'
Kim Kardashian loses cool over guard for stepping on her Met Gala gown: WATCH

Kim Kardashian loses cool over guard for stepping on her Met Gala gown: WATCH
UK to restrict visas for nationals with high overstay, asylum claim rates

UK to restrict visas for nationals with high overstay, asylum claim rates
Meghan Markle makes big confession about pregnancy on Archie’s 6th birthday
Meghan Markle makes big confession about pregnancy on Archie’s 6th birthday
Prince Harry criticised for 'reunion' plea to King Charles: 'unforgivable'
Prince Harry criticised for 'reunion' plea to King Charles: 'unforgivable'
King Charles, Queen Camilla unveil state portraits to mark coronation's 2nd anniversary
King Charles, Queen Camilla unveil state portraits to mark coronation's 2nd anniversary
Prince Archie marks 6th birthday without dad Prince Harry, Royal family
Prince Archie marks 6th birthday without dad Prince Harry, Royal family
Meghan Markle shares exciting news on Prince Archie's birthday
Meghan Markle shares exciting news on Prince Archie's birthday
Sarah Ferguson takes on new mission for 'filth and toxicity' on social media
Sarah Ferguson takes on new mission for 'filth and toxicity' on social media
Princess Kate, Prince William drop exclusive pics from VE Day celebration
Princess Kate, Prince William drop exclusive pics from VE Day celebration
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry at VE Day celebrations
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry at VE Day celebrations
Prince George wins over veterans with his charming presence at VE Day tea party
Prince George wins over veterans with his charming presence at VE Day tea party
King Charles shares rare throwback glimpse into historic VE Day celebrations
King Charles shares rare throwback glimpse into historic VE Day celebrations
King Carl, Queen Silvia plan grand welcome for Icelandic Presidential Couple
King Carl, Queen Silvia plan grand welcome for Icelandic Presidential Couple
Queen Camilla meets WWII veteran Douglas Cracknell for VE Day 2025
Queen Camilla meets WWII veteran Douglas Cracknell for VE Day 2025