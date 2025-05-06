Entertainment

Nicole Kidman chops off inches of hair as she graces 2025 Met Gala

The 'Babygirl' starlet attended last year's Met Gala in a stunning Cristobal Balenciaga dress

Nicole Kidman chops off inches of hair as she graces 2025 Met Gala 

Nicole Kidman has dropped jaws with her dramatic hair transformation at the 2025 Met Gala.

The Babygirl made a stunning appearance on the blue carpet on Monday, May 5, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, debuting a new hairstyle.

Nicole chopped off inches of her hair as she graced this year's Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

For those unaware, this year, the organizers of the Met Gala decided to pay a heartfelt tribute to the Costume Institute's spring 2025 exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The exhibit explores "the Black dandy as both a concept and an identity signifier," said curator in Charge Andrew Bolton.

According to Page Six, renowned celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel styled the actress’s locks in a side part while turning her long cascading bangs on one side of her face. 

For the star-studded event, the Aquaman starlet donned a custom Balenciaga Couture gown, which she paired with matching heels. 

To elevate her look, she wore coordinated gloves and opted for minimal jewellery pieces.

Her outfit reportedly took 700 hours to make as it was a customized frock-inspired dress from Cristóbal Balenciaga's 1952 collection.

Nicole Kidman expressed gratitude to her designers for creating her magical outfit: 

Taking to Instagram, the 57-year-old Australian-American actress shared a black-and-white photo of herself from the festival.

She captioned her post, "Thanks for a fun night @voguemagazine @metmuseum @balenciaga."

Nicole Kidman attended 2024 Met Gala: 

In 2024, Nicole Kidman attended the Met Gala in an iconic 1950s black-and-white couture gown created by Cristobal Balenciaga. 

Zendaya, Anna Sawai unexpectedly twin in matching attire at Met Gala 2025

Zendaya, Anna Sawai unexpectedly twin in matching attire at Met Gala 2025
Met Gala 2025: 5 best athlete looks with iconic fashion choices

Met Gala 2025: 5 best athlete looks with iconic fashion choices

Prince Harry gets ‘proud resident’ title in California amid UK security fears

Prince Harry gets ‘proud resident’ title in California amid UK security fears
Marvel renames ‘Thunderbolts*’ to ‘The New Avengers’ one week after release

Marvel renames ‘Thunderbolts*’ to ‘The New Avengers’ one week after release
Marvel renames ‘Thunderbolts*’ to ‘The New Avengers’ one week after release
Marvel renames ‘Thunderbolts*’ to ‘The New Avengers’ one week after release
Sabrina Carpenter, Jenna Ortega bring style to A$AP Rocky's Met Gala party
Sabrina Carpenter, Jenna Ortega bring style to A$AP Rocky's Met Gala party
Rihanna addresses ‘exciting’ third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna addresses ‘exciting’ third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky
Kim Kardashian loses cool over guard for stepping on her Met Gala gown: WATCH
Kim Kardashian loses cool over guard for stepping on her Met Gala gown: WATCH
Doechii makes dramatic Met Gala debut with mysterious box arrival
Doechii makes dramatic Met Gala debut with mysterious box arrival
Diljit Dosanjh parties with Shakira, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2025
Diljit Dosanjh parties with Shakira, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2025
Kim Tae Ri wins big at Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 as 'WLGYT' steals the show
Kim Tae Ri wins big at Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 as 'WLGYT' steals the show
Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall rock monochromatic looks at Met Gala 2025
Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall rock monochromatic looks at Met Gala 2025
Shakira defies ‘Black Style’ theme for bubble gum–pink gown at Met Gala 2025
Shakira defies ‘Black Style’ theme for bubble gum–pink gown at Met Gala 2025
Jenna Ortega wows in armour-like silvery fit at Met Gala 2025
Jenna Ortega wows in armour-like silvery fit at Met Gala 2025
'Squid Game' season 3: First teaser dropped, release date confirmed
'Squid Game' season 3: First teaser dropped, release date confirmed
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make PDA-filled red-carpet debut at Met Gala 2025
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make PDA-filled red-carpet debut at Met Gala 2025