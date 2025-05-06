Royal

King Carl, Silvia receive Icelandic President Halla Tómasdóttir at Palace

The Swedish Royal Couple warmly welcomes President Halla Tómasdóttir and her husband Björn Skúlason during their state visit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 06, 2025
King Carl, Silvia receive Icelandic President Halla Tómasdóttir at Palace
King Carl, Silvia receive Icelandic President Halla Tómasdóttir at Palace

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia welcomed the Icelandic presidential couple at the Royal Palace.

Taking to its official Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 6, the Swedish Royal Family shared a large carousel of photos as they reported about the Monarch and Queen Consort’s engagement of the day.

In the post, the Royals shared that King Carl and Queen Silvia had received the President of Iceland, Halla Tómasdóttir and her husband Björn Skúlason at the Palace during their three-day state visit to the country.

“At the invitation of H.M. The King, H.E. President Halla Tómasdóttir and Mr. Björn Skúlason from Iceland are today beginning a state visit to Sweden,” they captioned.

The Swedish Royals went on to share that this marks the fourth incoming state visit from Iceland during the King’s 51 years of reign.

King Carl XVI Gustaf, who is the longest-reigning monarch in Swedish history, has welcomed four different presidents from Iceland since 1981.

“This is the fourth incoming state visit from Iceland during the King's time on the throne. Previously, the King has welcomed Vigdís Finnbogadóttir (1981), Ólafur Ragnar Grimsson (1998) and Guðni Jóhannesson (2018),” added the caption.

It was also shared that, “The King also attended the Icelandic state visit in 1971, then as Crown Prince Carl Gustaf, when President Kristján Eldjárn and Mrs. Halldora Ingolfdóttir came to Sweden.”

About King Carl XVI Gustaf:

Carl XVI Gustaf, who was born on April 30, 1946, is the King of Sweden. He was succeeded his father, King Gustaf VI Adolf, and ascended to the Swedish throne on September 15, 1973.

He is the longest-reigning monarch in the history of Sweden.

Zendaya, Anna Sawai unexpectedly twin in matching attire at Met Gala 2025

Zendaya, Anna Sawai unexpectedly twin in matching attire at Met Gala 2025
Met Gala 2025: 5 best athlete looks with iconic fashion choices

Met Gala 2025: 5 best athlete looks with iconic fashion choices

Prince Harry gets ‘proud resident’ title in California amid UK security fears

Prince Harry gets ‘proud resident’ title in California amid UK security fears
Marvel renames ‘Thunderbolts*’ to ‘The New Avengers’ one week after release

Marvel renames ‘Thunderbolts*’ to ‘The New Avengers’ one week after release
Prince Harry gets ‘proud resident’ title in California amid UK security fears
Prince Harry gets ‘proud resident’ title in California amid UK security fears
Buckingham Palace drops special surprise on Prince Archie's sixth birthday
Buckingham Palace drops special surprise on Prince Archie's sixth birthday
Queen Camilla recalls trauma after her father got shot on face
Queen Camilla recalls trauma after her father got shot on face
Meghan Markle makes big confession about pregnancy on Archie’s 6th birthday
Meghan Markle makes big confession about pregnancy on Archie’s 6th birthday
Prince Harry criticised for 'reunion' plea to King Charles: 'unforgivable'
Prince Harry criticised for 'reunion' plea to King Charles: 'unforgivable'
King Charles, Queen Camilla unveil state portraits to mark coronation's 2nd anniversary
King Charles, Queen Camilla unveil state portraits to mark coronation's 2nd anniversary
Prince Archie marks 6th birthday without dad Prince Harry, Royal family
Prince Archie marks 6th birthday without dad Prince Harry, Royal family
Meghan Markle shares exciting news on Prince Archie's birthday
Meghan Markle shares exciting news on Prince Archie's birthday
Sarah Ferguson takes on new mission for 'filth and toxicity' on social media
Sarah Ferguson takes on new mission for 'filth and toxicity' on social media
Princess Kate, Prince William drop exclusive pics from VE Day celebration
Princess Kate, Prince William drop exclusive pics from VE Day celebration
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry at VE Day celebrations
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry at VE Day celebrations
Prince George wins over veterans with his charming presence at VE Day tea party
Prince George wins over veterans with his charming presence at VE Day tea party