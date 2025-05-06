King Carl, Silvia receive Icelandic President Halla Tómasdóttir at Palace

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia welcomed the Icelandic presidential couple at the Royal Palace.
Taking to its official Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 6, the Swedish Royal Family shared a large carousel of photos as they reported about the Monarch and Queen Consort’s engagement of the day.
In the post, the Royals shared that King Carl and Queen Silvia had received the President of Iceland, Halla Tómasdóttir and her husband Björn Skúlason at the Palace during their three-day state visit to the country.
“At the invitation of H.M. The King, H.E. President Halla Tómasdóttir and Mr. Björn Skúlason from Iceland are today beginning a state visit to Sweden,” they captioned.
The Swedish Royals went on to share that this marks the fourth incoming state visit from Iceland during the King’s 51 years of reign.
King Carl XVI Gustaf, who is the longest-reigning monarch in Swedish history, has welcomed four different presidents from Iceland since 1981.
“This is the fourth incoming state visit from Iceland during the King's time on the throne. Previously, the King has welcomed Vigdís Finnbogadóttir (1981), Ólafur Ragnar Grimsson (1998) and Guðni Jóhannesson (2018),” added the caption.
It was also shared that, “The King also attended the Icelandic state visit in 1971, then as Crown Prince Carl Gustaf, when President Kristján Eldjárn and Mrs. Halldora Ingolfdóttir came to Sweden.”
About King Carl XVI Gustaf:
Carl XVI Gustaf, who was born on April 30, 1946, is the King of Sweden. He was succeeded his father, King Gustaf VI Adolf, and ascended to the Swedish throne on September 15, 1973.
He is the longest-reigning monarch in the history of Sweden.