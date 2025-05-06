Entertainment

Marvel renames ‘Thunderbolts*’ to ‘The New Avengers’ one week after release

Marvel's shocking step for new movie ‘Thunderbolts*’ reveals major MCU plot twist

  • May 06, 2025


Marvel has changed the official title of new movie Thunderbolts* to The New Avengers, just one week after the release.

The sudden title change revealed a major plot twist in the film’s final scene.

After the credits roll, a message appears onscreen confirming that, “The New Avengers will return.”

Shortly after the drastic change in the title, Marvel updated promotional materials including posters, digital ads, and billboards.

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier got candid about the title change during a latest interview with The New York Times.

He said, “It felt like, if Val is also trying to pull a switcheroo and sell the New Avengers to the world, we could do that, too. Especially given that the asterisk has been on the movie for a year, hopefully it doesn’t feel sweaty — it feels like this was a plan and we built up to it."

Jake added, "It’s very fun that they were open to embracing that. It’s so interesting in this world, and Kevin talks about it sometimes, where sometimes they wanted things to leak and they don’t. I think we all assumed that it would be a bigger part of the conversation already, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens."

The New Avengers box office:

The New Avengers, which was previously titled Thunderbolts*, has accumulated £5.9 million ($7.9 million) across UK and Ireland, as per Comscore.

