Met Gala 2025: 5 best athlete looks with iconic fashion choices

A star-studded event, Met Gala took place on Monday, May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the New York City.

The theme of the Met Gala event was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which celebrated the history of Black fashion spanning over 300 years.

While actors and fashion icons already impressed everyone with their stunning looks, the athletes also turned heads with their unique and stylish looks.

This year, athletes played significant role in organizing and contributing the success of the event.

Lewis Hamilton was a co-chair and Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens were part of the host committee.

Here are the top 5 athlete look from this year's Met Gala

Simon Biles and Jonathan Owens:

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles attended the even with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owns.

She wore a custom blue halter-neck mini dress, designed by Harbison Studio featuring a contrasting white collar, beadwork and a detailed blue train with a bow.

Biles accessorized with matching blue heels, a glittery clutch and minimal jewellery, while styling her hair in a wavy side-down look.

Meanwhile, Jonathan complemented his look by wearing an all-white suit with a blue brooch.

Angel Reese:

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese wore a custom-designed black outfit by Thom Browne, which featured a long sleeve cropped top with a bright white collar and lace-up details on the back.

The skirt was a high-waisted and featured a corset-like style and a small train. She accessorized with more than 107 carats of diamond which made her look even more dazzling.

Her hair was slicked back with retro wave curls at the forehead. She finished the look with bold maroon lipstick.

Lewis Hamilton:

Lewis Hamilton wore a sophisticated ivory suit designed by Grace Wales Booner, with a cropped jacket, high waisted trouser, with a tuxedo stripe, coattails, a white bow tie and cool beret.

Joe Burrow:

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his debut at the Met Gala. He stood out by wearing a blue-gray suit with sneakers along with matching sunglasses.

Sha'Carri Richardson:

Sha'Carri Richardson wore a beautiful gown with long sleeves and a high neckline.

The dress was lavender and beige in colour and a thigh-high slit.

She keeps her look classy and elegant by wearing simple and minimal jewellery with soft lavender eye makeup.

Met Gala 2025: 5 best athlete looks with iconic fashion choices

Met Gala 2025: 5 best athlete looks with iconic fashion choices

