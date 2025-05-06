Royal

George, Charlotte 'reflect' timeless bond of King Charles, Princess Anne

The Prince and Princess of Wales' kids followed the footsteps of King Charles and Princess Anne

Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, reportedly shared a bond similar to their grandparents, King Charles and Princess Anne.

The 76-year-old monarch seemingly used to rely on his only sister, The Princess Royal, for his key Royal decisions; similarly, their elders, George and Charlotte, share an unshakeable bond.

A royal biographer, Robert Hardman, who published a book, The Making of a King, recently told People that the only daughter of Kate and William is growing up with certain royal qualities, which ultimately developing her personality in a hard-working British Royal Family member just like her great aunt, Princess Anne.

The tipster continued, "You can definitely see traits of her great-grandmother, the practical common sense, not camera grabbing, but solid and responsible."

Charlotte reportedly became a strong pillar, especially for her brothers, showing her unwavering support during numerous official royal engagements, whether whispering reminders, straightening postures, or correcting them at the right moments to avoid drama.

King Charles and Princess Anne's time-less bond:

Due to Kate and William's little girl's loveable gestures for her brothers, especially for George recount the time-less bond of Charles and Anne. 

Princess Charlotte follows footsteps of great aunt Princess Anne:

As George has become dependent on her sister just like her grandfather who used to involve her younger sister in every royal engagements. 

Princess Anne is often dubbed the "hardest working royal" in the entire British Royal Family. 

"No one else knows what it’s like to grow up in the U.K.’s foremost family; it’s a shared, lived experience for them," the source added. 

As of now, neither King Charles nor Princess Anne has commented on George and Charlotte's unbreakable bond, as they follow in their footsteps. 

