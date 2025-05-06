Royal

Meghan Markle marks Prince Archie's 6th birthday with new snap: 'Our son, our sun'

The Duchess of Sussex pens heartfelt message to celebrate her son, Prince Archie's 6th birthday

Meghan Markle marks Prince Archies 6th birthday with new snap: our son, our sun
Meghan Markle marks Prince Archie's 6th birthday with new snap: 'our son, our sun' 

Meghan Markle cannot believe her little boy, Prince Archie, is already six!

To ring in her baby boy's 6th birthday, the Duchess of Sussex released his new photo on her official Instagram account, along with a heartfelt message.

The adorable snap captured the birthday boy from behind, gazing at the sunset from what appears to be a beach house balcony.

Though, the Duchess once again kept her son's face private, the little Prince looked charming as he stood tall in his white striped PJs.

In the sweet birthday note, Meghan penned, "Our son. Our sun."

"Happy 6th birthday to Archie!" she wished.

Expressing disbelief over how quickly time has passed, the mother of two continued, "Thank you for all the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He's six! Where did the time go?"


In the caption, the former American actress also revealed that she had celebrated Prince Archie's birthday "last weekend," apparently due to Prince Harry's visit to Las Vegas today, on May 6.

The Duke of Sussex is heading to the Vegas to launch a new youth initiative with The Diana Award, which honours his late mother, Princess Diana, by recognising outstanding social and humanitarian work.

"(And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special)," concluded the Duchess.

About Prince Archie:

Prince Archie, born on May 6, 2019, is the first child and only son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The young Prince, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is currently 6th in the line of succession to the British throne.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky hit Met Gala bash after confirming 3rd pregnancy

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky hit Met Gala bash after confirming 3rd pregnancy

Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son follows in his father’s footsteps with huge milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son follows in his father’s footsteps with huge milestone

Top raw foods to stay hydrated naturally this summer

Top raw foods to stay hydrated naturally this summer

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's bombshell reason to skip 2025 Met Gala exposed

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's bombshell reason to skip 2025 Met Gala exposed

Sarah Ferguson launches Global Impact Platform with 'powerful' statement
Sarah Ferguson launches Global Impact Platform with 'powerful' statement
Queen Camilla plants ‘final poppies’ at Tower of London on 80 years of VE Day
Queen Camilla plants ‘final poppies’ at Tower of London on 80 years of VE Day
George, Charlotte 'reflect' timeless bond of King Charles, Princess Anne
George, Charlotte 'reflect' timeless bond of King Charles, Princess Anne
Queen Mary rocks pink blazer like fashion pro during UNFPA meeting
Queen Mary rocks pink blazer like fashion pro during UNFPA meeting
Prince William, Kate leave Charlotte, Louis behind for special veteran party
Prince William, Kate leave Charlotte, Louis behind for special veteran party
Prince Harry gets ‘proud resident’ title in California amid UK security fears
Prince Harry gets ‘proud resident’ title in California amid UK security fears
King Carl, Silvia receive Icelandic President Halla Tómasdóttir at Palace
King Carl, Silvia receive Icelandic President Halla Tómasdóttir at Palace
Buckingham Palace drops special surprise on Prince Archie's sixth birthday
Buckingham Palace drops special surprise on Prince Archie's sixth birthday
Queen Camilla recalls trauma after her father got shot on face
Queen Camilla recalls trauma after her father got shot on face
Meghan Markle makes big confession about pregnancy on Archie’s 6th birthday
Meghan Markle makes big confession about pregnancy on Archie’s 6th birthday
Prince Harry criticised for 'reunion' plea to King Charles: 'unforgivable'
Prince Harry criticised for 'reunion' plea to King Charles: 'unforgivable'
King Charles, Queen Camilla unveil state portraits to mark coronation's 2nd anniversary
King Charles, Queen Camilla unveil state portraits to mark coronation's 2nd anniversary