Meghan Markle marks Prince Archie's 6th birthday with new snap: 'our son, our sun' 

Meghan Markle cannot believe her little boy, Prince Archie, is already six!
To ring in her baby boy's 6th birthday, the Duchess of Sussex released his new photo on her official Instagram account, along with a heartfelt message.
The adorable snap captured the birthday boy from behind, gazing at the sunset from what appears to be a beach house balcony.
Though, the Duchess once again kept her son's face private, the little Prince looked charming as he stood tall in his white striped PJs.
In the sweet birthday note, Meghan penned, "Our son. Our sun."
"Happy 6th birthday to Archie!" she wished.
Expressing disbelief over how quickly time has passed, the mother of two continued, "Thank you for all the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He's six! Where did the time go?"
In the caption, the former American actress also revealed that she had celebrated Prince Archie's birthday "last weekend," apparently due to Prince Harry's visit to Las Vegas today, on May 6.
The Duke of Sussex is heading to the Vegas to launch a new youth initiative with The Diana Award, which honours his late mother, Princess Diana, by recognising outstanding social and humanitarian work.
"(And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special)," concluded the Duchess.
About Prince Archie:
Prince Archie, born on May 6, 2019, is the first child and only son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The young Prince, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is currently 6th in the line of succession to the British throne.