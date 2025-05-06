Queen Camilla plants ‘final poppies’ at Tower of London on 80 years of VE Day

Queen Camilla undertook a meaningful task on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
On Tuesday, May 6, the British Queen Consort paid a visit at the Tower of London, decorated with a hundreds of ceramic poppies, to mark 80 years of Victory in Europe Day, where she planted the “final poppies.”
A bright cascade of poppies, symbolising remembrance in the UK, flowed from the corner of 950-year-old White Tower down onto the grass below.
Sharing about the poignant visit, the Royal Family penned, “The Queen and Harrison Machin, 5, plant the final poppies in an installation at the Tower of London to mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War.”
They continued, “This act of Remembrance saw Her Majesty representing all those who served the Nation, with Harrison planting his poppy on behalf of the younger generation.”
Revealing the significance behind the moving act, the Royals penned, “’The Tower Remembers’ installation recalls the sacrifice and resilience of the wartime generation and will stand as a reminder of the long-lasting impact of conflict.”
The Tower of London, which was itself bombed during the Blitz, is now adorned with nearly 30,000 ceramic poppies on the lawn to mark the year of Remembrance.
Royal fans react to Queen Camilla’s moving visit:
Queen Camilla’s poignant visit received heartfelt reactions from the royal fans.
“Love these displays of poppies... Her majesty looks super in red,” adored one of the fans.
Another praised, “What a wonderful job HM the Queen is doing.”
Meanwhile, a third gushed over Harrison, writing, “Her Majesty had a sweet companion on this engagement. He is such a sweet boy.”
This outing of the Queen comes after she and King Charles unveiled their coronation portraits to mark their second coronation anniversary.