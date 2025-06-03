Prince William, Duchess Sophie to make rare appearance without Kate Middleton 

Royal

  • by Web Desk
Prince William and Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh are set to make a rare joint appearance at the upcoming key royal event.

According to a report by GB News, the future monarch and Prince Edward's wife will attend The Royal Cornwall Show on Friday, June 6th, 2025. 

For those unaware, the show was established in 1793 by the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, aiming to promote and support the further improvement of agriculture, associated industries, and the people within it.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess will together celebrate and highlight Cornish heritage and tradition through agriculture, food and drink, entertainment, and competition.

As per media reports, William will revive the royal festival for the first time as Duke of Cornwall, while the Duchess last marked her presence in the royal show in 2014.

The 60-year-old prominent member of the British Royal Family member will first visit the Royal Cornwall Food and Farming Pavilion, which showcases dozens of the best artisan food and drink producers from across Cornwall.

Why Prince William will attend The Royal Cornwall Show?

On the other hand, the father-of-three will be fulfilling his Duke’s responsibilities, as he will be touring the Duchy of Cornwall hub, where this year's show is putting a spotlight on rural mental health.

Through this move, it will be highlighting various local charities, including Pentreath Cornwall Rural Community Charity, Georgia's Voice, Kooth, Man Down, PAPRUS, and Sunrise.

As of now, it is not clear whether Kate Middleton will join Prince William and Duchess Sophie for The Royal Cornwall Show. 

