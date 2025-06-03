William, Kate's home faces security breach as intruder hits Windsor Castle 

Kensington Palace's security has seemingly been raised after an unknown man broke into Windsor Castle.
An intruder has been arrested after breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle, near Prince William and Kate Middleton’s current residence.
According to People, a spokesperson for the Thames Valley Police confirmed outlet that the incident took place on Sunday, June 1st 2025.
The officials added, "At just after 1 p.m. on Sunday (1/6) a man has entered restricted grounds at Windsor Castle."
"He was quickly challenged by Met police officers and arrested. He did not enter the inner grounds of Windsor Castle," they stated.
Police further noted, "He was arrested on suspicion of trespass on a secure site and possession of class A drugs. He has been bailed, and an investigation is ongoing by Thames Valley Police."
Law Enforcement department's take on about the incident:
"Officers on the grounds spotted the man just after 13:00hrs on Sunday, 1 June, and quickly arrested him. He was then passed into the custody of Thames Valley Police," the official’s statement read.
However, it remains unclear whether Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were at the royal residence at the time of the incident.