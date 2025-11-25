Popular host Elle Duncan to make big career move after surprise ESPN exit 

Longtime television host, Elle Duncan, is to make a major career move after she reportedly exited ESPN.
The 42-year-old American sports writer is set to join Netflix as the face of the streamer’s sports coverage, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reports.
Duncan, who has not signed her contract with Netflix, has yet to disclose the terms of the deal, and his future with ESPN is unclear.
According to media reports, the TV anchor would host the streamer’s marquee events that in the past have included NFL coverage on Christmas and boxing matches, including Terence Crawford's defeat of Canelo Alvarez in September.
Netflix will stream two NFL Christmas Day games next month in the second year of its three-year deal with the league.
Additionally, she is the host of "WNBA Countdown" throughout the year and has a significant role in women's college basketball as the "College GameDay" host and lead presenter for the Final Four.
However, ESPN has been reluctant to allow its talent to participate in Netflix sports events due to the competition between the two platforms.
As of now, neither Elle Duncan nor ESPN has responded to these reports.