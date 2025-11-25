Hailey Bieber breaks silence on acting debut: 'I would be open'

Hailey Bieber might be ready for an acting career, as she addressed the question in a bombshell interview.
While making an appearance for a new GQ segment, the beauty mogul, who recently celebrated her 29th birthday, said she is not closing any doors.
Discussing a potential future in acting, Hailey shared that she is not chasing any roles right now; however, she could consider it for the right team and character.
In the GQ's "Actually Me" video posted on Monday, November 24, the model said, "I don't personally feel passionate about acting."
She further added, "I think if a specific fun project came along and I felt really good about who I was working with, I would be open. I would never be completely closed off to anything."
Moreover, the mother-of-one is currently putting all of her focus on her family and her brand Rhode, as elsewhere in the interview she revealed that an SPF "will come at some point!"
In the interview, Hailey Bieber also addressed resilience and public scrutiny and talked about shared experiences with close pals and her husband, Justin Bieber.
This comes after the Rhode founder's marriage became the hot internet topic after it was highlighted that her husband allegedly skipped her birthday celebration.
Following the immense social media posts, Hailey set the record straight with a brand new Instagram update featuring the Baby hitmaker and herself holding hands and walking with matching sock pairs.