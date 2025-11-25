Taylor Swift's wedding gown: Mind-blowing details leave fans in awe

Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding with fiancé Travis Kelce has been the talk of the internet since the pair announced their engagement in August.
With the star-studded nuptials expected to take place after Travis' wraps up his NFL season, jaw-dropping details about the Love Story hitmaker's wedding gown have been revealed.
As reported by Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop, Taylor wants nothing short of "regal" ceremony with the NFL star and has been taking inspiration from the HBO series The Gilded Age for her special day.
The insider noted that the 14-time Grammy-winning artist has a diamond-studded gown on her wedding list and "enough gold accents to make Old New York blush".
As per the news outlet, Taylor has been keeping all the wedding planning very close to her heart, and the pop icon has been gathering "vintage references, couture ballgown silhouettes, and lavish soirée inspiration fit for a historical drama."
Another insider confessed that the New Year's Day singer "wants a ceremony that feels regal, timeless, and so elaborate it transports guests straight to 1883."
For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared their engagement news with their fans via a romantic Instagram post in August after almost two years of relationship.