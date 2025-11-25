Entertainment

Elizabeth Olsen breaks silence on new film 'Eternity' ahead of its release

The 'Oldboy' actress's new film, 'Eternity' will premiere in theatres this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Elizabeth Olsen breaks silence on new film Eternity ahead of its release
Elizabeth Olsen breaks silence on new film 'Eternity' ahead of its release 

Callum Turner's co-star, Elizabeth Olsen, has made rare comments on her upcoming film, Eternity, ahead of its global release. 

As the new rom-com arrives in theatres on November 26, the 36-year-old American actress's remarks about her forthcoming movie resurfaced on the internet.

During Olsen's old interview with Yahoo Canada, she said, "This is probably the biggest thing that's surprised her in decades."

"I feel like at a certain point, as you get older, you're not really surprised by much. And I think this is such a shocking, mind-boggling experience that is complete. It's something that you can't even perceive. And that was a lot on the page, and in the direction, and you just try and help serve the story," the Oldboy actress said during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). 

She highlighted, "Those could be two different things, and for them, I think it is just this love that they have. And for that to have been questioned."

In addition to Olsen, several Hollywood A-listers, including Callum Turner, Miles Teller, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and John Early, portrayed the leading characters. 

For the unversed, Eternity, which is directed by David Freyne, revolves around a particularly complex love triangle.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Popular host Elle Duncan to make big career move after surprise ESPN exit

Popular host Elle Duncan to make big career move after surprise ESPN exit
Elle Duncan's surprise departure from ESPN sparks buzz about her next big move

Hailey Bieber breaks silence on acting debut: 'I would be open'

Hailey Bieber breaks silence on acting debut: 'I would be open'
The Rhode founder has addressed the speculations around a brand new venture days after her 29th birthday

Taylor Swift's wedding gown: Mind-blowing details leave fans in awe

Taylor Swift's wedding gown: Mind-blowing details leave fans in awe
The 'All Too Well' crooner has reportedly asked close pals, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez, to be her bridesmaids in her wedding

D4vd case twist: Court seals files in Celeste Rivas' death probe

D4vd case twist: Court seals files in Celeste Rivas' death probe
D4vd has been named a suspect almost three months after Celeste Rivas' body was found in his Tesla trunk

Jennifer Lopez performs at mega-rich Indian wedding after warm welcome

Jennifer Lopez performs at mega-rich Indian wedding after warm welcome
The 'Selena' actress arrived in Udaipur, India, for lavish performance over the weekend

Lee Soon-jae, iconic actor known as South Korea’s 'National TV Dad,' dies at 91

Lee Soon-jae, iconic actor known as South Korea’s 'National TV Dad,' dies at 91
Lee Soon-jae earned the nickname 'national TV dad' for roles like the strict father in 'What on Earth is Love'

Benny Blanco makes emotional plea to Selena Gomez after Justin's shock move

Benny Blanco makes emotional plea to Selena Gomez after Justin's shock move
Benny Blanco sends important message to Selena Gomez after Justin Bieber sings about her

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' set to release from prison ‘soon’? Find out

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' set to release from prison ‘soon’? Find out
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son gives suprising update regarding his prison release

Scarlett Johansson brings star power to new standalone 'Exorcist' film

Scarlett Johansson brings star power to new standalone 'Exorcist' film
The 'Black Widow' star is set to lead an entirely new story within The Exorcist universe

Cher to share dramatic life story in potential Netflix series

Cher to share dramatic life story in potential Netflix series
The 'Believer' singer is in advanced talks with Netflix for a seven-episode tell-all series

Kim Kardashian’s 'All’s Fair' renewed for second season after brutal backlash

Kim Kardashian’s 'All’s Fair' renewed for second season after brutal backlash
Kim Kardashian starrer legal drama, 'All's Fair', is set to renew for a second season

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo celebrate new record after sparking dating buzz

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo celebrate new record after sparking dating buzz
Ariana Grande joins 'Wicked' costar Cynthia Erivo to celebrate huge milestone amid dating rumours