Elizabeth Olsen breaks silence on new film 'Eternity' ahead of its release 

Callum Turner's co-star, Elizabeth Olsen, has made rare comments on her upcoming film, Eternity, ahead of its global release.
As the new rom-com arrives in theatres on November 26, the 36-year-old American actress's remarks about her forthcoming movie resurfaced on the internet.
During Olsen's old interview with Yahoo Canada, she said, "This is probably the biggest thing that's surprised her in decades."
"I feel like at a certain point, as you get older, you're not really surprised by much. And I think this is such a shocking, mind-boggling experience that is complete. It's something that you can't even perceive. And that was a lot on the page, and in the direction, and you just try and help serve the story," the Oldboy actress said during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
She highlighted, "Those could be two different things, and for them, I think it is just this love that they have. And for that to have been questioned."
In addition to Olsen, several Hollywood A-listers, including Callum Turner, Miles Teller, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and John Early, portrayed the leading characters.
For the unversed, Eternity, which is directed by David Freyne, revolves around a particularly complex love triangle.