'Wednesday Season 3: Eva Green joins cast as mysterious Aunt Ophelia 

  • By Hania Jamil
Wednesday Season 3 is set to introduce a new Addams family member who was mentioned in the last season!

As reported by Deadline, on Tuesday, November 25, Eva Green has been cast as Morticia Addams' sister, Ophelia, the troubled family member seen from the back in the final seconds of the Season 2 finale.

The high-profile casting marks the first major addition for the upcoming third season of Wednesday, which was greenlit this past summer, ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

Moreover, the casting announcement has also put an end to the highly debated fan theory that Lady Gaga's character, Rosalyn Rottwood, could be Ophelia Frump.

The series is created and written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who said in a statement, "Eva Green has always brought an exhilarating, singular presence to the screen, elegant, haunting and beautifully unpredictable."

"Those qualities make her the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia. We're excited to see how she transforms the role and expands Wednesday's world," the statement read.

While Green also shared her excitement, noting, "I'm thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia. This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world. I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckooness to the Addams family."

About Aunt Ophelia's character

Ophelia is a raven just like her niece Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) but has pushed her psychic abilities to the limits and beyond.

She was admitted to Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital by her and Morticia's (Catherine Zeta-Jones) mother, Hester Frump (Joanna Lumley), before escaping.

Ophelia's traces were believed lost before Wednesday had a vision of a woman with long blond hair and a flower crown.

Notably, Eva Green and Wednesday executive producer and director Tim Burton have worked together on multiple projects, including Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (2016) and Dark Shadows (2012).

