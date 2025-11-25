More 'Wicked' projects coming: Universal Pictures teases future plans 

As Wicked: For Good enjoyed a record-breaking opening week at the box office, more projects based on the fantasy story could be a possibility.
Universal Pictures has reportedly been gearing up for more stories, as Michael Moses, the studio's Chief Marketing Officer, shared that they are working to continue the Wicked franchise on screen.
It was not immediately made clear if the new projects could be films or television series, but Universal has shared its intention to expand the fantasy world.
"Because of Wicked's success but also the fanship, we have almost a responsibility to figure out how we can continue in this universe," Moses noted. "Have we figured it out yet? No. But there are things underway."
Moses' remark follows a recent revelation from Stephen Schwartz, who wrote and composed all of the Wicked tracks for the musical.
He told The Ankler that he already has an idea for a new Wicked-related project based on an idea he has been working on with the musical's book author, Winnie Holzman.
Wicked is based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, and Maguire has written eight sequel novels.
The most recent novel was published this year and was an Elphaba prequel story titled Elphie: A Wicked Childhood, while a Glinda prequel story, titled Galinda: A Charmed Childhood, is set to be released in 2026.
Besides that, Wicked: For Good, released in theatres on November 21, set a new opening record for a Broadway adaptation with $147 million at the domestic box office.
The movie opened to $223 million worldwide, and the two films are now guaranteed to cross the $1 billion mark during For Good's second weekend in theatres.