Entertainment

More 'Wicked' projects coming: Universal Pictures teases future plans

'Wicked: For Good', starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, has set new records at the box office with a successful opening week

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
More Wicked projects coming: Universal Pictures teases future plans
More 'Wicked' projects coming: Universal Pictures teases future plans 

As Wicked: For Good enjoyed a record-breaking opening week at the box office, more projects based on the fantasy story could be a possibility.

Universal Pictures has reportedly been gearing up for more stories, as Michael Moses, the studio's Chief Marketing Officer, shared that they are working to continue the Wicked franchise on screen.

It was not immediately made clear if the new projects could be films or television series, but Universal has shared its intention to expand the fantasy world.

"Because of Wicked's success but also the fanship, we have almost a responsibility to figure out how we can continue in this universe," Moses noted. "Have we figured it out yet? No. But there are things underway."

Moses' remark follows a recent revelation from Stephen Schwartz, who wrote and composed all of the Wicked tracks for the musical.

He told The Ankler that he already has an idea for a new Wicked-related project based on an idea he has been working on with the musical's book author, Winnie Holzman.

Wicked is based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, and Maguire has written eight sequel novels.

The most recent novel was published this year and was an Elphaba prequel story titled Elphie: A Wicked Childhood, while a Glinda prequel story, titled Galinda: A Charmed Childhood, is set to be released in 2026.

Besides that, Wicked: For Good, released in theatres on November 21, set a new opening record for a Broadway adaptation with $147 million at the domestic box office.

The movie opened to $223 million worldwide, and the two films are now guaranteed to cross the $1 billion mark during For Good's second weekend in theatres.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

'Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton reflects on early fatherhood

'Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton reflects on early fatherhood
Charlie Heaton welcomed his son, Archie, at the age of 20 with Japanese drummer and vocalist Akiko Matsuura

'Wednesday Season 3: Eva Green joins cast as mysterious Aunt Ophelia

'Wednesday Season 3: Eva Green joins cast as mysterious Aunt Ophelia
'Wednesday' creators have announced their first major cast addition for the third season of the series

Elizabeth Olsen breaks silence on new film 'Eternity' ahead of its release

Elizabeth Olsen breaks silence on new film 'Eternity' ahead of its release
The 'Oldboy' actress's new film, 'Eternity' will premiere in theatres this week

Popular host Elle Duncan to make big career move after surprise ESPN exit

Popular host Elle Duncan to make big career move after surprise ESPN exit
Elle Duncan's surprise departure from ESPN sparks buzz about her next big move

Hailey Bieber breaks silence on acting debut: 'I would be open'

Hailey Bieber breaks silence on acting debut: 'I would be open'
The Rhode founder has addressed the speculations around a brand new venture days after her 29th birthday

Taylor Swift's wedding gown: Mind-blowing details leave fans in awe

Taylor Swift's wedding gown: Mind-blowing details leave fans in awe
The 'All Too Well' crooner has reportedly asked close pals, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez, to be her bridesmaids in her wedding

D4vd case twist: Court seals files in Celeste Rivas' death probe

D4vd case twist: Court seals files in Celeste Rivas' death probe
D4vd has been named a suspect almost three months after Celeste Rivas' body was found in his Tesla trunk

Jennifer Lopez performs at mega-rich Indian wedding after warm welcome

Jennifer Lopez performs at mega-rich Indian wedding after warm welcome
The 'Selena' actress arrived in Udaipur, India, for lavish performance over the weekend

Lee Soon-jae, iconic actor known as South Korea’s 'National TV Dad,' dies at 91

Lee Soon-jae, iconic actor known as South Korea’s 'National TV Dad,' dies at 91
Lee Soon-jae earned the nickname 'national TV dad' for roles like the strict father in 'What on Earth is Love'

Benny Blanco makes emotional plea to Selena Gomez after Justin's shock move

Benny Blanco makes emotional plea to Selena Gomez after Justin's shock move
Benny Blanco sends important message to Selena Gomez after Justin Bieber sings about her

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' set to release from prison ‘soon’? Find out

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' set to release from prison ‘soon’? Find out
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son gives suprising update regarding his prison release

Scarlett Johansson brings star power to new standalone 'Exorcist' film

Scarlett Johansson brings star power to new standalone 'Exorcist' film
The 'Black Widow' star is set to lead an entirely new story within The Exorcist universe