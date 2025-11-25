'Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton reflects on early fatherhood

Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton reflected back to the times when he became a father at an early age.
Speaking to Wonderland Magazine on November 25, the 31-year-old discussed raising his 11-year-old son Archie.
Charlie shares his son with Japanese drummer and vocalist Akiko Matsuura, his former bandmate in Comanechi. He stated that becoming a father at an early age forced him to become mature quickly.
The New Mutant artist stated, “Being a young father, you have to grow up very fast.”
“You have to learn ethical priorities, too, and you’ve got to look after somebody. You want to give them good experiences and a lot of love, and the hard part is distance. But that’s part of the sacrifice,” he added.
He admitted earlier that the sudden fame was “extremely overwhelming.”
Charlie changed his career from music to acting around the time he became dad in 2014.
He rose to prominence after playing Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things in 2016 after several roles in DCI Banks, Vera and Casualty.
Charlie is currently in a relationship with Stranger Things costar Natalia Dyer. The couple met on set in 2015 and went public in 2017.