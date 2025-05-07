King Charles graces blue carpet at ‘Ocean with David Attenborough’ premiere

Royal

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 07, 2025
King Charles has attended the premiere of Ocean with David Attenborough after celebrating VE Day with the Royal Family.

On Tuesday, May 6, the British monarch, 76, met David Attenborough, 98, and watched his new documentary at London's Royal Festival Hall.

As per Hello!, the pair got engaged into a candid conversation about the ocean, which the broadcaster describes the oceans as "the greatest asset against climate change.”

He added, “Today, it is in such poor health I would find it hard not to lose hope were it not for the most remarkable discovery of all. If we save the sea, we save our world. After a lifetime of filming our planet, I'm sure nothing is more important."

Charles is a patron of the Marine Biological Association. He has been advocating for climate change and sustainability for almost five decades.

The Royal Family also shared details about the monarch’s royal engagement on Instagram.

“Rolling out the blue carpet. This evening, The King attended the Film Premiere of 'Ocean with David Attenborough. The film highlights how the ocean has shaped the world, and why the future of the planet is intertwined with the health of the ocean,” the statement read.

It continued, “His Majesty, as Prince of Wales, first marked the issue of oil and plastic pollution in the sea in 1970 when he was 21 years old. Since then, The King has continued to champion the importance of ocean health.”

Stars who attended Ocean with David Attenborough premiere

Many renowned celebrities attended the premiere including Geri Halliwell-Horner, Ayda Field, Cara Delevingne and a former Spice Girl, Geri.

