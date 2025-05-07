Entertainment

Justin Baldoni’s foundation takes shocking decision amid Blake Lively lawsuit

The trial between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is scheduled for March 9, 2026

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 07, 2025
Justin Baldoni's Wayfarer Foundation is shutting down amid his legal battle with Blake Lively.

The non-profit organization recently took to its Instagram account to announce its closure, a decision made unanimously by the board of directors.

“Over the past four years, Wayfarer Foundation has supported dozens of grantee partners in fulfilling their missions. I am so incredibly proud of the impact this organization has made and deeply grateful for our staff, board, donors and partners,” Sarowitz said in a statement on Saturday, May 3.

The It Ends with Us actor and director co-founded the Baha'i centered foundation in 2021 with his Wayfarer Studios partner Sarowitz with a aim of helping lead people spiritually to a more peaceful world.

The statement continued, “Upon unanimous decision of the board of directors, today we will begin the process of sunsetting the Foundation.


“We understand that this news may come as a surprise, and we will be actively working over the next several weeks to ensure all matters are concluded with care and attention,” the statement concluded.

Justin Baldoni's legal war Blake Lively

In last December, Blake Lively sued Wayfarer Studios and her It Ends With Us director-costar Justin Baldoni of sexually harassing her during filming of It Ends With Us and her claims that he waged a negative publicity campaign against her.

Baldoni denied the allegations and countersued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and their publicist Leslie Sloane, accusing them of defamation and extortion.

The trial between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

