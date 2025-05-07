Kanye West abruptly ends interview after Piers Morgan heated debate

Kanye West abruptly ended his interview with Piers Morgan after a heated debate.
On Tuesday, May 5, the American rapper stormed off from interview after appearing for only four minutes because the host made a mistake about Ye's X followers, citing 32 million instead of 33 million.
As per Mirror, Piers began with, "The view is Majorca, I've been there. It's a beautiful place, and for all intents and purposes, you seem very relaxed and happy. That is in direct contrast to your public image at the moment, over the last couple of years, led by your ferocious.”
Kanye got angry and replied, "But I already disagree, it's not in contrast, there's so many people and artists that are championing the idea of someone being able to just express who they really are, and have been able to go through the war of being attacked by the banks.”
The TV host sensed the musician’s anger and tried to cover it up by admitting he’s one of the most followed people.
Ye snapped back, "Now, look, right now you're not going to take inches off my d***, bro. Like, how many followers do I have?"
Piers was visibly shocked when Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, cut the interview and left abruptly.
Kanye West social media followers
Kanye West has around 20 million followers on Instagram and around 33 million followers on X (formally known as Twitter).